Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
UpNorthLive.com
Marion man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Marion man has recently been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Todd Vanderhoef, 44, has been arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense notice, and habitual offender second notice, MSP said. Vanderhoef was given a $25,000...
traverseticker.com
Garfield Changes: Funeral Home Coming To Former Rite Aid, Burger King/Cuppa Joe Buildings For Sale & More
Significant changes are underway on the stretch of Garfield Avenue located in the city limits, including Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service relocating from State Street to the former Rite Aid building on Garfield and Eighth, the Burger King and Cuppa Joe properties going up for sale at the Garfield/East Front intersection, and several new business and infrastructure projects underway.
MITCH VOSBURG: Frankfort faces adversity for the first time
Sports reporter Mitch Vosburg shares his one glaring thought after Frankfort's Week 3 loss to St. Ignace
Police identify woman killed in Mason County crash that injured 4 others
MASON COUNTY, MI – A Mason County woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11, on the U.S. 31 bypass at Johnson Road. Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, died at the scene of the 11:40 a.m. crash in Mason County’s Amber Township, Sheriff Kim Cole said.
recordpatriot.com
2022 Ironman triathlon grinds competitors
FRANKFORT — The 2022 Ironman triathlon competition swept through the town of Frankfort on Sept. 11. Competitors pushed their physical and mental limits, competing in 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running. Here are the top finishers from Sunday's event. Men's Results. Todd Buckingham (4:02:32) Derek Stone (4:05:21) Andrew...
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
