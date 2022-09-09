ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beale’s Brewery And Taphouse Offering Peek Of New Taproom In Yorktown On September 17

YORKTOWN-Beale’s brewery is holding a beer-pickup event at its future taproom location in Yorktown from noon to 3pm on Saturday, September 17. Guests are also invited to visit the taphouse to peek around and admire the structure’s new roof as construction makes strides toward completion. Employees will be seated inside to answer any questions about the new venture.
YORKTOWN, VA
Ribbon Cutting Set For September 17 For Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center

HAMPTON—A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 for the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center, located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The event will include tours, food, and entertainment and will run from 11am to 3pm. The center is named in honor of Mary W. Jackson, who became NASA’s first black female engineer. She was characterized in the movie “Hidden Figures” as one of the team members who did mathematical computations at NASA Langley Research Center.
HAMPTON, VA
Bon Secours Hampton Roads Holding Hiring Event September 17

NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Hampton Roads will host a hiring event on Saturday, September 17, from 11am to 2pm. The event will include open interviews to fill a variety of new and open positions available at the Bon Secours facilities located within the Hampton Roads region. This includes Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital on the Peninsula in Newport News as well as the three Bon Secours hospitals located on the Southside and the Bon Secours hospital in Franklin.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race Returning September 25

WILLIAMSBURG-The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race, a unique competition for participants to familiarize themselves with the businesses, history, and culture in Williamsburg, is scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The eighth annual competition, sponsored by the city of Williamsburg, will be held from 2pm to 5pm as part of College of William...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Local Businesses “Paint the Town Purple” For Alzheimer’s Awareness

WILLIAMSBURG-Local businesses in the Greater Williamsburg community as well as Newport News are once again decking out in purple to show their support for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The “Paint the Town Purple” event is underway as Williamsburg gears up for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
VIRGINIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia

Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA

