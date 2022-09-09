ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

New Senior Living Development Slated For News Road In James City County

JAMES CITY-The James City County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, September 13, to amend its Master Plan with regards to a parcel on News Road, paving the way for a potential new senior living community on the property. The developer, Frye Properties based out of Norfolk, wants to build...
peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Hampton Roads Holding Hiring Event September 17

NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Hampton Roads will host a hiring event on Saturday, September 17, from 11am to 2pm. The event will include open interviews to fill a variety of new and open positions available at the Bon Secours facilities located within the Hampton Roads region. This includes Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital on the Peninsula in Newport News as well as the three Bon Secours hospitals located on the Southside and the Bon Secours hospital in Franklin.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ribbon Cutting Set For September 17 For Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center

HAMPTON—A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 for the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center, located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The event will include tours, food, and entertainment and will run from 11am to 3pm. The center is named in honor of Mary W. Jackson, who became NASA’s first black female engineer. She was characterized in the movie “Hidden Figures” as one of the team members who did mathematical computations at NASA Langley Research Center.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Beale’s Brewery And Taphouse Offering Peek Of New Taproom In Yorktown On September 17

YORKTOWN-Beale’s brewery is holding a beer-pickup event at its future taproom location in Yorktown from noon to 3pm on Saturday, September 17. Guests are also invited to visit the taphouse to peek around and admire the structure’s new roof as construction makes strides toward completion. Employees will be seated inside to answer any questions about the new venture.
YORKTOWN, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Leases Signed On The Peninsula Include Retail Businesses, Law Firms, And Other Companies

Several new businesses have signed leases to open in recent months or have already opened on the Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. In June, it was announced that Beauty Outlet leased 25,442 square feet of retail space at Peninsula Town Center, 4410 E. Claiborne Sq. in Hampton. The beauty store already has a location in Norfolk.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Businesses “Paint the Town Purple” For Alzheimer’s Awareness

WILLIAMSBURG-Local businesses in the Greater Williamsburg community as well as Newport News are once again decking out in purple to show their support for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The “Paint the Town Purple” event is underway as Williamsburg gears up for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

An Achievable Dream Honored With The Spirit Of Virginia Award

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin recently presented An Achievable Dream with the Spirit of Virginia Award. An Achievable Dream is a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in the commonwealth in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and Henrico County Public Schools. The organization was honored on September 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

THRIVE Peninsula Donation Day Event Scheduled For September 14

NEWPORT NEWS—THRIVE Peninsula is a faith-based 501c-3 non-profit organization that helps Peninsula families through economic hardships. As the effects of the pandemic still linger, especially in regard to inflated prices on goods and services, THRIVE Peninsula is experiencing record-breaking demand. To meet that demand, the organization is hosting a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

62nd Annual Denbigh Day Parade And Festival Scheduled For September 17

NEWPORT NEWS—On Saturday, September 17, the City of Newport News and the Denbigh Lions Club will host a day of family fun and entertainment for guests of all ages. The 62nd annual parade officially kicks off the festival at 10am, starting at Denbigh High School, which is located at 259 Denbigh Blvd. The parade route spans approximately one mile down Denbigh Boulevard and Old Courthouse Way Community Center, located at 14302 Courthouse Way, and will end at Sherwood Shopping Center, located at 13771 Warwick Blvd.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race Returning September 25

WILLIAMSBURG-The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race, a unique competition for participants to familiarize themselves with the businesses, history, and culture in Williamsburg, is scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The eighth annual competition, sponsored by the city of Williamsburg, will be held from 2pm to 5pm as part of College of William...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

