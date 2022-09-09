Read full article on original website
New Senior Living Development Slated For News Road In James City County
JAMES CITY-The James City County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, September 13, to amend its Master Plan with regards to a parcel on News Road, paving the way for a potential new senior living community on the property. The developer, Frye Properties based out of Norfolk, wants to build...
Bon Secours Hampton Roads Holding Hiring Event September 17
NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Hampton Roads will host a hiring event on Saturday, September 17, from 11am to 2pm. The event will include open interviews to fill a variety of new and open positions available at the Bon Secours facilities located within the Hampton Roads region. This includes Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital on the Peninsula in Newport News as well as the three Bon Secours hospitals located on the Southside and the Bon Secours hospital in Franklin.
Ribbon Cutting Set For September 17 For Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center
HAMPTON—A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 for the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center, located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The event will include tours, food, and entertainment and will run from 11am to 3pm. The center is named in honor of Mary W. Jackson, who became NASA’s first black female engineer. She was characterized in the movie “Hidden Figures” as one of the team members who did mathematical computations at NASA Langley Research Center.
Virginia Peninsula Community College Opening A Second Trades Center In Toano
JAMES CITY-Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) has plans to open a second trades center in early 2023. The new trades center, which is being built thanks in part to a grant of nearly $1.7 million, is slated to open on Industrial Boulevard in Toano in upper James City County. Want...
Beale’s Brewery And Taphouse Offering Peek Of New Taproom In Yorktown On September 17
YORKTOWN-Beale’s brewery is holding a beer-pickup event at its future taproom location in Yorktown from noon to 3pm on Saturday, September 17. Guests are also invited to visit the taphouse to peek around and admire the structure’s new roof as construction makes strides toward completion. Employees will be seated inside to answer any questions about the new venture.
New Leases Signed On The Peninsula Include Retail Businesses, Law Firms, And Other Companies
Several new businesses have signed leases to open in recent months or have already opened on the Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. In June, it was announced that Beauty Outlet leased 25,442 square feet of retail space at Peninsula Town Center, 4410 E. Claiborne Sq. in Hampton. The beauty store already has a location in Norfolk.
Local Businesses “Paint the Town Purple” For Alzheimer’s Awareness
WILLIAMSBURG-Local businesses in the Greater Williamsburg community as well as Newport News are once again decking out in purple to show their support for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The “Paint the Town Purple” event is underway as Williamsburg gears up for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will...
An Achievable Dream Honored With The Spirit Of Virginia Award
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin recently presented An Achievable Dream with the Spirit of Virginia Award. An Achievable Dream is a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in the commonwealth in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and Henrico County Public Schools. The organization was honored on September 7.
THRIVE Peninsula Donation Day Event Scheduled For September 14
NEWPORT NEWS—THRIVE Peninsula is a faith-based 501c-3 non-profit organization that helps Peninsula families through economic hardships. As the effects of the pandemic still linger, especially in regard to inflated prices on goods and services, THRIVE Peninsula is experiencing record-breaking demand. To meet that demand, the organization is hosting a...
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
Virginia Peninsula Chamber To Host Women’s Leadership Forum on Marketing in October
Virginia Peninsula Chamber will hold a Women’s Leadership Forum (WLF) on Thursday, October 15, that will offer a panel discussion on marketing. The WLF is a panel discussion hosted by the Peninsula Virginia Chamber that features three prominent businesswomen from a diverse work environment. The October 15 panel will...
Linda Matney Gallery In Williamsburg Offers An Oasis For Contemporary Artists And Connoisseurs
WILLIAMSBURG-A jaunt to Athens, GA at the age of 21 changed the course of John L. “Lee” Matney Jr.’s life forever. The Richmond native grew up in Newport News and graduated from Hampton Roads Academy before heading back to his birth city to attend college at the University of Richmond.
62nd Annual Denbigh Day Parade And Festival Scheduled For September 17
NEWPORT NEWS—On Saturday, September 17, the City of Newport News and the Denbigh Lions Club will host a day of family fun and entertainment for guests of all ages. The 62nd annual parade officially kicks off the festival at 10am, starting at Denbigh High School, which is located at 259 Denbigh Blvd. The parade route spans approximately one mile down Denbigh Boulevard and Old Courthouse Way Community Center, located at 14302 Courthouse Way, and will end at Sherwood Shopping Center, located at 13771 Warwick Blvd.
The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race Returning September 25
WILLIAMSBURG-The Great Williamsburg Adventure Race, a unique competition for participants to familiarize themselves with the businesses, history, and culture in Williamsburg, is scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The eighth annual competition, sponsored by the city of Williamsburg, will be held from 2pm to 5pm as part of College of William...
