HAMPTON—A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 for the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center, located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The event will include tours, food, and entertainment and will run from 11am to 3pm. The center is named in honor of Mary W. Jackson, who became NASA’s first black female engineer. She was characterized in the movie “Hidden Figures” as one of the team members who did mathematical computations at NASA Langley Research Center.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO