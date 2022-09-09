Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
WDW News Today
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
WDW News Today
Pet Puzzle and Disney Tails Grogu Spirit Jersey Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you leave your pet behind while taking a Walt Disney World vacation, you can make yourself feel better by returning with Disney-themed gifts for them. Two new options arrived at The Emporium at the Magic Kingdom this morning, including a pet puzzle and a Grogu Spirit Jersey.
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
WDW News Today
Pacific Wharf to be Reimagined into San Fransokyo From ‘Big Hero 6’ at Disney California Adventure
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure will soon be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.”. The new version of the land will include a Baymax meet-and-greet, food, and more. A ride was not announced. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
New ‘Coco’ Housewares Available at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is approaching, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the holiday with a new collection of “Coco” housewares. The merch features the main characters of “Coco”: Miguel, Héctor,...
WDW News Today
Paradise Pier Hotel Officially Renamed Pixar Place Hotel, Includes Finding Nemo Splash Pad
At the D23 Expo in the “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, it was announced today that Paradise Pier Hotel will officially be renamed Pixar Place Hotel. The retheme of the hotel is already underway, and we saw the sign for the hotel removed last...
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
‘Frozen’ Included in Royal Transformation of Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris
The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will be undergoing a royal transformation that includes some elements from “Frozen”. Disney released concept art for a “Frozen”-themed room today. Other rooms will be themed to “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Tangled,” and more. Little...
WDW News Today
Rock Painting Begins at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in EPCOT
Crews have started painting the faux rocks of Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in World Nature at EPCOT. The rocks in this circle are now more brown than grey. This reflects the model we saw sitting on scaffolding. The rockwork is still surrounded by scaffolding. A building in the...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: New ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Fireworks Spectacular Debuting at Disneyland Next Year
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, a new fireworks spectacular called “Wondrous Journeys” will debut at Disneyland Park next year. “Wondrous Journeys” will replace “Disneyland Forever,” which has been running since May 2015. The show will include a new song entitled “It’s Wondrous”.
