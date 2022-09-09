ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour

Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan

I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Travel Agent#Multiverse#Travel Destinations#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

Pet Puzzle and Disney Tails Grogu Spirit Jersey Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you leave your pet behind while taking a Walt Disney World vacation, you can make yourself feel better by returning with Disney-themed gifts for them. Two new options arrived at The Emporium at the Magic Kingdom this morning, including a pet puzzle and a Grogu Spirit Jersey.
PETS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Rock Painting Begins at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in EPCOT

Crews have started painting the faux rocks of Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in World Nature at EPCOT. The rocks in this circle are now more brown than grey. This reflects the model we saw sitting on scaffolding. The rockwork is still surrounded by scaffolding. A building in the...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy