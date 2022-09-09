ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts New Footage at D23 Expo

Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took the stage with director Ryan Coogler to discuss “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” An exclusive teaser trailer debuted for the crowd but thanks to Murphy’s Multiverse, we have a short description of what attendees saw.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sneak Peek Comes to D23 Expo

Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, an expo-exclusive clip was shown from the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Though the clip isn’t released online, thanks to attendees in the room we...
ANAHEIM, CA
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa

When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Logo Released for ‘Ironheart,’ Anthony Ramos Cast as The Hood

New information about the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “Ironheart” was revealed at D23 Expo 2022. A new logo for the series, featuring a literal metal heart, was unveiled. It was also announced that Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”) will portray The Hood, who Ramos describes as a little bit good and bad. The series is still in production but some footage was shown. It will feature technology vs. magic.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

New Logo Unveiled for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox appeared onstage at D23 Expo 2022 to talk “Daredevil: Born Again,” a new “Daredevil” series. An updated logo for the series features the classic “DD” symbol for Daredevil. “Daredevil: Born Again” is scheduled to premiere in spring 2024 and filming has not yet begun.
COMICS
WDW News Today

First ‘The Marvels’ Plot Details Revealed

The first plot details of “The Marvels” were revealed at D23 Expo today as the cast took the stage. “The Marvels” will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan switch places due to their connected powers. This continues directly from the end of “Ms. Marvel” season one, when Kamala disappeared and Carol took her place. Zawe Ashton portrays an unnamed villain in “The Marvels.”
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season Two

Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast of “Loki” season two, appearing on stage at D23 Expo with Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson. Quan most recently appeared in the acclaimed “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” As a child, he played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies.” He only recently returned to acting after taking a nearly thirty-year break.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
TRAFFIC

