Read full article on original website
Related
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts New Footage at D23 Expo
Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took the stage with director Ryan Coogler to discuss “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” An exclusive teaser trailer debuted for the crowd but thanks to Murphy’s Multiverse, we have a short description of what attendees saw.
WDW News Today
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sneak Peek Comes to D23 Expo
Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, an expo-exclusive clip was shown from the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Though the clip isn’t released online, thanks to attendees in the room we...
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
Avatar: The Way Of Water D23 Expo Footage Debuts 6 Scenes From James Cameron's Upcoming Blockbuster
Thirteen years after the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water is almost here, and D23 Expo delivered the biggest preview of the new movie yet.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
WDW News Today
New Logo Released for ‘Ironheart,’ Anthony Ramos Cast as The Hood
New information about the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “Ironheart” was revealed at D23 Expo 2022. A new logo for the series, featuring a literal metal heart, was unveiled. It was also announced that Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”) will portray The Hood, who Ramos describes as a little bit good and bad. The series is still in production but some footage was shown. It will feature technology vs. magic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New Logo Unveiled for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox appeared onstage at D23 Expo 2022 to talk “Daredevil: Born Again,” a new “Daredevil” series. An updated logo for the series features the classic “DD” symbol for Daredevil. “Daredevil: Born Again” is scheduled to premiere in spring 2024 and filming has not yet begun.
Harrison Ford got choked up talking to fans about the 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie, telling them it's 'fantastic' and this will be it for him in the iconic role
Lucasfilm gave a sneak peek of the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday where Harrison Ford surprised the crowd.
WDW News Today
First ‘The Marvels’ Plot Details Revealed
The first plot details of “The Marvels” were revealed at D23 Expo today as the cast took the stage. “The Marvels” will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan switch places due to their connected powers. This continues directly from the end of “Ms. Marvel” season one, when Kamala disappeared and Carol took her place. Zawe Ashton portrays an unnamed villain in “The Marvels.”
WDW News Today
Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season Two
Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast of “Loki” season two, appearing on stage at D23 Expo with Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson. Quan most recently appeared in the acclaimed “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” As a child, he played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies.” He only recently returned to acting after taking a nearly thirty-year break.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ Will Have a 16-Foot-Tall Te Fiti Figure
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT will have a 16-foot-tall Te Fiti figure. Scott Gustin shared a photo of a scale model of the figure, currently on display at D23 Expo 2022. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
Harrison Ford Has Epic ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion Days After Huge News About His ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Emerges
Iconic actor Harrison Ford may be headed to the latest Taylor Sheridan drama and Yellowstone spinoff series. But, he will also always be Indy to so many of us. That’s why one epic Instagram post is truly making us smile as the upcoming 1932 series as he has an epic reunion with one of his Indiana Jones costars!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
Comments / 0