Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
Man who deputies say rammed pickup into Justice Center in Syracuse twice charged again
Brewerton, N.Y. — A Cicero man who deputies say rammed his pickup twice into the Justice Center building in Syracuse this weekend faces new charges accusing him of driving his truck into two cars, police said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, drove his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into a...
Motorcyclist killed in Central New York crash with pickup truck, deputies say
Update as of 5 p.m. Sunday: Motorcyclist killed in CNY crash identified; speed a factor, deputies say. Trenton, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck in Oneida County, deputies said. Police were called out to the collision at about 7 p.m. on...
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
Multiple crews called to fire on Sauquoit Street in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews were called to a home on Sauquoit Street in New York Mills Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Firefighters could see smoke coming from the home when they first arrived and called in backup from Whitesboro, Yorkville, Maynard and New Hartford.
Cortland Man Arrested After Destroying someone’s Fuel and Emissions Systems
The investigation revealed that the defendant, Patrick Rich, intentionally poured a substance into the victims' vehicle's gas tank, causing an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle's fuel and emissions systems.
Motorcyclist killed in CNY crash identified; speed a factor, deputies say
Trenton N.Y. — Deputies have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Trenton Saturday. Dakota Safin, 29, of Holland Patent, was killed while driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle southbound at 7 p.m. on Trenton Road, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet
Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
Cicero man charged for ramming truck into Onondaga County justice building
A Cicero man is facing several charges for allegedly ramming his pick-up truck into the Onondaga County Justice Center. Officials say the incident occured not once, but twice in one day. Police say they first saw the GMC pick-up ram into the building early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., where...
Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts
ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway
The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
One of CNY’s oldest shopping centers has hit hard times, but owner isn’t giving up
Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
