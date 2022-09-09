ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 103.9

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren

Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#The New York State Police
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Multiple crews called to fire on Sauquoit Street in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews were called to a home on Sauquoit Street in New York Mills Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Firefighters could see smoke coming from the home when they first arrived and called in backup from Whitesboro, Yorkville, Maynard and New Hartford.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cicero man charged for ramming truck into Onondaga County justice building

A Cicero man is facing several charges for allegedly ramming his pick-up truck into the Onondaga County Justice Center. Officials say the incident occured not once, but twice in one day. Police say they first saw the GMC pick-up ram into the building early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., where...
CICERO, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway

The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
CHITTENANGO, NY
localsyr.com

Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

One of CNY’s oldest shopping centers has hit hard times, but owner isn’t giving up

Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy