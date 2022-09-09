Read full article on original website
State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
National gas prices decline hits 13 straight weeks, average price stands at $3.67
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 7.1 cents per gallon as of last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $4.34 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane. The average gas price in the U.S. has gone...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
Avista customers may see a rate increase in December, but not as much as originally estimated
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista customers may see a rate increase on their power bills for the next two years. However, the increase won't be as much as was originally estimated. In January, Avista filed a two-year rate proposal plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) that would increase electricity costs in Washington households by nearly 11% over the next two years. Avista said this increase aimed to recover costs for some of the company's fixed expenses and ongoing investments.
Idaho musician Gabriella Rose releases new song 'In The Dark'
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho musician and singer-songwriter Gabriella Rose released a new song titled 'In The Dark.'. Rose has been singing since she was about six years old, but she started professionally when she found her own voice at 13 years old. She went to Los Angeles to...
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
NTSB investigators discuss challenges in recovering seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will not speculate on what caused the seaplane to crash off the shore of Whidbey Island. However, witnesses who saw the plane knew something was wrong. "It didn't look like anything but a plane nosediving into the water," Matthew...
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
