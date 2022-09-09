SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista customers may see a rate increase on their power bills for the next two years. However, the increase won't be as much as was originally estimated. In January, Avista filed a two-year rate proposal plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) that would increase electricity costs in Washington households by nearly 11% over the next two years. Avista said this increase aimed to recover costs for some of the company's fixed expenses and ongoing investments.

