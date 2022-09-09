Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Two men are behind bars tonight accused in connection with the burglary of an area vape shop. According to The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 21 year old Joshua Elrod and 39 year old Jeromy Gattis are both charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny after deputies say the duo was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the Tobacco and Vape located at 135 Blythwood Road.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO