WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
abccolumbia.com
Two men accused of vape shop burglary arrested
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Two men are behind bars tonight accused in connection with the burglary of an area vape shop. According to The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 21 year old Joshua Elrod and 39 year old Jeromy Gattis are both charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny after deputies say the duo was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the Tobacco and Vape located at 135 Blythwood Road.
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
WIS-TV
Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say surveillance cameras captured a car they believe is involved in a catalytic converter theft. The theft happened on Sept. 6 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at approximately 7:10 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. That’s the time a dark-colored vehicle drove onto the Columbia Road property.
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omaarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
abcnews4.com
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
iheart.com
Inmate's Death After Fight With Cellmate Under Investigation
(Columbia, SC) -- SLED is investigating after an inmate died at the Broad River Correctional Institution. Jermaine Antonio Goss was taken to the hospital after a fight with a cellmate on September 10th. The 36-year-old died of his injuries. The Richland County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Department of...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Police Department arrests minor accused of attempted murder
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police Department arrested Khartae Bethel, 15, after investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 4. Bethel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property. Irmo Police say...
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
cn2.com
Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
WLTX.com
Brawl on South Carolina school bus leads to parent hopping on, driver diverting to sheriff's office
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — What began as a fight between middle schoolers in Chester County on Friday, ended in a sheriff's office parking lot with one parent in custody. The Chester County Sheriff's Office released details on Friday afternoon describing how the incident began on a Chester Middle School bus.
wach.com
Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
WIS-TV
One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County. The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when...
WIS-TV
CPD: fatal collision leaves one dead, one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced a fatal collision occurred on the 7400 block of Monticello Road. According to CPD, two cars were involved in the incident. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.
