Somerset County, PA

Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have confirmed that remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman missing since August.

According to Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the remains were found on property on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.

After tests, state police said the DNA matched that of Tammy Berkey, who had been missing since August.

Police checked Berkey’s home around a month ago and found her brother, James Foy Jr. shot dead in a room inside the home.

Officers were unable to locate Berkey at that time.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our many law enforcement and search and rescue agencies who worked tirelessly, days on end, to help bring peace to the family,” said Somerset County District Attorney, Molly Metzgar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.

