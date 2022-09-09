ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City

Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

New route offers space for recreation and scenic views

Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WKTV

One killed in Trenton crash

Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
