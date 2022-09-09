ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CryptoPunk #7506 Just Sold For $100,381 In ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7506 just sold for 62.00 ETH ETH/USD ($100,381 USD). The value of...
