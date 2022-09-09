Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
A New Bridge Connecting Michigan And Canada Will Allow Pedestrians And Bikes
Michiganders that love to bicycle will soon have a fun and exciting way to ride from Michigan to Canada. A new bridge is set to open in 2024 and has just been approved to have pedestrians and bicycles on it. Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Have Access For Bicycles And...
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
civiccentertv.com
Pontiac Reads, The Jewish High Holidays and More! | Full Megacast, September 12, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Stock Market Coach Jason Brown from “The Brown Report” about three simple metrics that traders and investors should be examining before buying stocks, as well as common red-flags to watch out for as you investigate a company’s quarterly financials. Additionally, Chabad-Lubavitch of Michigan Vice-President & Executive Director, Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov joins the show to talk about local celebration of the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur! Plus, Oakland University’s Dr. Tany Christ, Ph.D. and Diane Baldwin discuss OU’s partnership with Pontiac Reads to help boost literacy in the local area!
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
wrif.com
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
HometownLife.com
Wayne County COVID cases fall 16.8%; Oakland County cases drop 12%; Michigan plummets 17%
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,854 new cases. That's down 17.2% from the previous week's tally of 19,158 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
Detroit News
Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election
An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
michiganradio.org
Wayne County Republicans urged primary poll workers, watchers to break Michigan election rules
On the night before Michigan's primary election in August, Wayne County Republican Party leaders held a virtual training session for poll workers and partisan poll observers. During that video call, the party leaders encouraged people to break election rules. A recording of that training includes this exchange between Wayne County...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots
Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
These Michigan universities are among top public schools in the nation, U.S. News rankings say
The University of Michigan remains the third best public university in the United States in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings released Monday, Sept. 12. UM finished behind only the University of California Los Angeles and University of California Berkeley, which tied for 20th in the national rankings.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
US Marshals: fugitive child predator arrested in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old. Christopher Maccines, 28, was arrested in Milan, Michigan, on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. In April, a 9-year-old boy told his mother that Maccines had...
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
