Detroit, MI

civiccentertv.com

Pontiac Reads, The Jewish High Holidays and More! | Full Megacast, September 12, 2022

On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Stock Market Coach Jason Brown from “The Brown Report” about three simple metrics that traders and investors should be examining before buying stocks, as well as common red-flags to watch out for as you investigate a company’s quarterly financials. Additionally, Chabad-Lubavitch of Michigan Vice-President & Executive Director, Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov joins the show to talk about local celebration of the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur! Plus, Oakland University’s Dr. Tany Christ, Ph.D. and Diane Baldwin discuss OU’s partnership with Pontiac Reads to help boost literacy in the local area!
PONTIAC, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
YPSILANTI, MI
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election

An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
Cars 108

The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

US Marshals: fugitive child predator arrested in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old. Christopher Maccines, 28, was arrested in Milan, Michigan, on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. In April, a 9-year-old boy told his mother that Maccines had...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

