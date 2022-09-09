On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Stock Market Coach Jason Brown from “The Brown Report” about three simple metrics that traders and investors should be examining before buying stocks, as well as common red-flags to watch out for as you investigate a company’s quarterly financials. Additionally, Chabad-Lubavitch of Michigan Vice-President & Executive Director, Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov joins the show to talk about local celebration of the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur! Plus, Oakland University’s Dr. Tany Christ, Ph.D. and Diane Baldwin discuss OU’s partnership with Pontiac Reads to help boost literacy in the local area!

PONTIAC, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO