DOVER, Del. (September 12, 2022) — The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is partnering with State and local law enforcement in anticipation of Delmarva Bike Week, where thousands of motorcycles are expected to roll into the Delmarva area in conjunction with the Ocean City MD BikeFest event. This high visibility enforcement will run from 9/15 -9/18 with a focus on keeping motorcyclists safe and a reminder that everyone should be following safe riding and driving practices.

