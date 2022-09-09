Read full article on original website
SUV parked on I-69 shoulder leads to attempted murder arrest
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have made an arrest after several people were stabbed over the weekend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Bass and Hillegas roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on reports that men were fighting outside of a vehicle in the area.
Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
WLFI.com
Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club. Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man fatally shot at restaurant on Indy's northwest side
A man was shot to death late Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side, police say, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Marion County Adult Detention Center Friday.
Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby Amiah, Robertson’s eight-month-old daughter who was […]
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police officers are investigating after five people were stabbed early this morning. Investigators with FWPD were called to the area of Bass and Hillegas Roads. When they got there, they found two men on the side of the road who had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police say.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
WRBI Radio
ISP praises law enforcement for cold case work, Hessler arrest and conviction
Indianapolis, IN — An Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized this week by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence for a Greensburg man.
