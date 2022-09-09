Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
COVID bivalent boosters available in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY — The newly authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in central Nebraska. These boosters, administered after the primary series of COVID vaccines, are authorized to fight the latest COVID-19 variants. The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer these booster shots, along with all types of...
Kearney Hub
Looking for a job? Kearney Regional has job fair Wednesday
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center will hold a job fair 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave. Free hot dogs will be served, and prizes will be awarded. Sara Fecht, the hospital’s senior recruiter, said the hospital has about 60 vacant...
Kearney Hub
Dawn Rotary has spaghetti dinner Sept. 19
KEARNEY — Kearney Dawn Rotary will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Proceeds will fund at least four merit-based scholarships per year for applicants to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Pride shows its power
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grace Abbot Park several groups of people showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Grand Island Pride Festival featured multiple vendors, a guest speaker, a free T-shirt give away displaying this year’s theme ‘Pride is Power’, an aerial acrobatics show, and a magic show. The theme was strategically selected because there’s a certain meaning behind it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
KSNB Local4
Junkstreet returns to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual event gives local business owners a chance to get their name out there and show off what they have to offer. Vendors lined the both sides of North Denver Avenue between the blocks West First and Second Street. Local vendors showcased a variety of products to guest and despite the wet conditions, dozens from the community and beyond showed up to explore the products at hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Kearney Hub
Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney
KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney. At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.
KSNB Local4
One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
gifamilyradio.com
Two Lives Claimed In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
A fatal accident just east of Grand Island has claimed the lives of Two people. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 last night were investigating a three-vehicle accident on highway 30. No other information on the accident is available at this time as the investigation continues. The highway was...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
KSNB Local4
Two dead in Merrick Co. multi-car crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people are dead, after a three-vehicle on Highway 30 in Merrick County Sunday evening. The highway was closed to eastbound traffic for several hours between North Gunbarrel Rd. and Worms Rd. Sergeant Branden Wagner with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office told Local4 News that...
Kearney Hub
Argument involving a rifle leads to jail for Kearney man
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $10,000 bond after allegedly threatening another man with a rifle. Raider Arabie, 22, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a firearm to commit a felony, felony terroristic threats, discharging a firearm in the city limits, a misdemeanor, and careless driving, an infraction.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0