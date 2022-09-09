Read full article on original website
Related
Shiba Inu Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 4.17% to $0.000012. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.000012 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest
3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.87% to $129.81 Tuesday afternoon after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. Rising inflation could weigh on consumer spending while further Fed rate hikes could drive an economic slowdown and cause consumers to cut spending on discretionary items. What Happened?. According...
What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng. Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for LivePerson
LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
Twilio Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Eureka! Why AMC-Backed Hycroft Mining Is Soaring Tuesday
Gold and silver exploration company Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC announced drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program Tuesday. Here is what the company said and comments from a leading investor in the company. What Happened: The company reported it had higher gold and silver grades than resource average grade...
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
Analyst Ratings for Oatly Group
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Oatly Group OTLY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Spotify Technology Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Apple Shares Are Diving
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 3.33% to $157.98 Tuesday in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0