ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.83 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $85.655, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Digital Realty Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Saia Saia
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for LivePerson

LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng. Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest

3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Twilio Whale Trades For September 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy