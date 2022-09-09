Port of Felixstowe workers and employers remain locked in a contract dispute that’s set to see another eight-day strike hit Britain’s largest container port beginning Sept. 27. Unite the Union confirmed the strike on Tuesday following a membership vote where 82 percent of workers refused to accept the port’s current contract offer. The strike marks the second one following last month’s eight-day work stoppage. Unite alleges the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company’s decision to not change its wage offer essentially “ended pay talks.” The port’s offer stands at a 7 percent increase, plus 500 pounds ($575.81), retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. The union,...

