Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies into false sense of security
A Florida prosecutor said responses from various allies of former President Trump to reports that the Department Justice (DOJ) had issued dozens of subpoenas in its Jan. 6 probe shows Attorney General Merrick Garland’s prosecutorial strategy has given Trump allies “a false sense of security.”. “The fact that...
What is Vladimir Putin’s next move in the face of Ukrainian battlefield victories?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory from Russian forces in a matter of days in a counteroffensive near Kharkiv. Kyiv has been revelling in this battlefield success. Ukraine also says recent offensive operations in the south were a successful ruse to draw...
Strike Fears Grow for Britain’s Busiest Container Port
Port of Felixstowe workers and employers remain locked in a contract dispute that’s set to see another eight-day strike hit Britain’s largest container port beginning Sept. 27. Unite the Union confirmed the strike on Tuesday following a membership vote where 82 percent of workers refused to accept the port’s current contract offer. The strike marks the second one following last month’s eight-day work stoppage. Unite alleges the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company’s decision to not change its wage offer essentially “ended pay talks.” The port’s offer stands at a 7 percent increase, plus 500 pounds ($575.81), retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. The union,...
