The real estate market is expected to undergo rampant changes as the macroeconomic and geological factors pile on. One of the most significant changes is the declining demand for coastal real estate as the climate change concerns amp up. Rising sea levels currently endanger once-coveted beach houses and by-the-sea properties. Fundrise co-founder and CEO Ben Miller also expects the disproportionate diaspora toward the Sunbelt region to bring down the value of coastal properties, which he discussed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO