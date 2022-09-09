Read full article on original website
Alteryx Will Gain From Democratization Of Data and Self-Service Analytics, Analyst Says While Bumping Up Price Target By 18%
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy and bumped the price target on Alteryx, Inc AYX to $80 from $68. Alteryx stood out as one of the few companies in his coverage that sustained its growth through 2Q22, unaffected by the weakening economy. He recently spoke with the company to...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Rent A Profit: Employee Firings Pave Runway For Apparel Rental As Analyst Points To 'Encouraging' Signs
Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rent The Runway Inc RENT and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings had a weaker top-line but better profitability, driven primarily by cost reductions. Q2 subscriber miss...
This Analyst Sees Solid Long-Term Growth Prospects For Lands' End
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated the Less Risk rating on the shares of Lands' End Inc LE with a price target of $18.00. The company announced the appointment of Andrew McLean as the next CEO, following the planned retirement of CEO Jerome Griffith, effective at the end of FY22.
Warner Bros Discovery Relinquishes Remaining Stake In Joyn Streaming Service
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PBSFY slashed its 2022 core earnings outlook after acquiring the remaining 50% of shares in streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD. ProSiebenSat will acquire the remaining 50% stake in Joyn, launched in 2019, for the symbolic price of €1, ProSiebenSat CEO Rainer Beaujean told...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
The US Chip Fever: Google and NIST Collaborate To Develop Chips for Researchers and Tech Startups
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google to produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT will manufacture the chips at its Bloomington, Minnesota, semiconductor foundry. Google...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
This article was originally published on July 25, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance...
Morgan Stanley Expects Solid Q1 Earnings From General Mills
Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman has reiterated an Underweight rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS with a price target of $66.00. The analyst thinks the company’s Q1 earnings should be solid, supported by pricing-driven topline growth. But Kaufman also said that as expectations have increased, General...
Rebus: Revolutionary Business Model With Promising Prospects
More widespread use of DeFi is necessary for its further development. It is worthwhile noting that simplified processes and augmented benefits are prerequisites for boosting its adoption. The Rebus Platform, intriguingly, was designed with both the goals in mind. Bill Rennekamp, the leader of the Cosmos Hub, has said that...
Fundrise CEO Predicts Coastal Real Estate Markets Are Going To Start Declining
The real estate market is expected to undergo rampant changes as the macroeconomic and geological factors pile on. One of the most significant changes is the declining demand for coastal real estate as the climate change concerns amp up. Rising sea levels currently endanger once-coveted beach houses and by-the-sea properties. Fundrise co-founder and CEO Ben Miller also expects the disproportionate diaspora toward the Sunbelt region to bring down the value of coastal properties, which he discussed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance.
How Is The Market Feeling About General Electric?
General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has fallen 4.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Home Depot's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot. Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Oracle's Cloud Business Sustains Momentum On Heels Of Mixed Quarter Results, Cerner Deal
Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose during Monday’s after-hours session, despite the Austin, Texas-based company posting earnings short of expectations. Investors bought Oracle shares after the database software giant reported quarterly upbeat revenues with a healthy contribution from the recently acquired medical records firm Cerner. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Keith...
Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest
3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Great Psychedelics And Business Events Are Coming In Q4: Check Them Out Here
The season for psychedelics conferences is right around the corner. From very large and well-known events to small meets, this year’s remaining months are loaded with on-site and virtual discussions around the natural plant and synthetic medicines revolutionizing mental health. Let’s take a look at some of them taking...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
