ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

Lafayette Perry
3d ago

why was that man on the yard with other inmates he was in pc

Reply
11
Related
News19 WLTX

Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#County Jails#Violent Crime#Raleigh
cbs17

New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

‘Speak up and say something’: Parents thankful for quick response after Zebulon school threat on Snapchat

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Orange County Detention Center receives Narcan vending machine

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Detention Center has received a naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, helps reverse opioid overdoses. The detention center is one of six in the state that has this type of vending machine. The vending machines include Narcan nasal spray kits as well as COVID-19 tests.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy