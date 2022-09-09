Read full article on original website
Lafayette Perry
3d ago
why was that man on the yard with other inmates he was in pc
Officials: Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison
An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said.
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
cbs17
Neglect history seen in CPS reports before Cary mom charged with murder of her 2 toddlers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public records show that Child Protective Services had a report filed against a Cary mother for neglect, just 19 days before police said she murdered her two daughters. The last report was dated July 8. CPS workers determined the allegations did not require them to...
Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
cbs17
New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
cbs17
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
cbs17
‘Speak up and say something’: Parents thankful for quick response after Zebulon school threat on Snapchat
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”
cbs17
Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
cbs17
Orange County Detention Center receives Narcan vending machine
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Detention Center has received a naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, helps reverse opioid overdoses. The detention center is one of six in the state that has this type of vending machine. The vending machines include Narcan nasal spray kits as well as COVID-19 tests.
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child
a 27-year-old man has been charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old child, Goldsboro Police said.
cbs17
Durham violence interrupters conduct 1,300+ mediations in FY 2022, but community calls for more transparency
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Durham continues to grapple with the problem with gun violence, members of the group Bull City United said they are constantly working to address the problem through conducting mediations in the community. Funded by both city and county tax dollars, Bull City United is...
1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
A shooting Friday night left one man dead and another seriously injured, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that two men...
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
cbs17
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
