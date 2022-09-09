Read full article on original website
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
CBS Sports
2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Class: Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway among inductees to be enshrined Saturday
The 2022 class for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will be enshrined Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET in Springfield, Massachusetts. Among the 13 Hall of Fame inductees are a number of former players and coaches who have put together illustrious careers to earn this honor. Here is the...
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
Knicks Guard RJ Barrett Looking to 'Gravitate Toward' Jalen Brunson
The recently-extended Barrett is excited to play with his new teammate.
UNC freshman Jalen Washington to be cleared ahead of 2022-23 season
As we continue to count down the days until the 2022-23 college basketball season, the North Carolina Tar Heels appear to have some good news for one key freshman. Per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, four-star center Jalen Washington is expected to be cleared for all basketball activities at the end of September. Rothstein sources head coach Hubert Davis for his report and even has a quote on Washington that should excite UNC fans. Per Rothstein, Davis told him that Washington is the “best shooting big man coming out of high school that I’ve ever seen.” That’s some high praise from a...
Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State
Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Watch: Appalachian State fans take celebration to the streets after upset over No. 6 Texas A&M
Why do Top 25 teams keep scheduling Appalachian State?. Nearly 15 years removed from the mother of all upsets, knocking off No. 5 Michigan, Appalachian State did it again on Saturday. This time, the victim was No. 6 Texas A&M. After a massive 17-14 win over the Aggies on Saturday,...
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?
On Monday, September 12, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The former Oklahoma star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Pelicans G Devonte' Graham Receives Praise from Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant praises a New Orleans Pelicans guard on the latest episode of JJ Redick's podcast.
Yardbarker
Watch: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Atlanta Hawks Waive Chaundee Brown Jr. Now What?
The Atlanta Hawks waived Chaundee Brown Jr. on Sunday. Analyzing the team's options for filling the open roster spot.
Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Chaos-creator Ali Howard shines for Saints soccer team
Here is this week’s Daily Memphian high school honor roll, spotlighting the top prep performers for the week ending Monday.
CFB Scores: Live Top 25 action, latest college football scores
The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four
NFL・
peachtreehoops.com
Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Official Roster and Ratings
The biggest talk of the gaming community is back, and it’s not Call of Duty. NBA 2K23 recently dropped, and current and next-generation console players are already talking about how this game might be one of the best in years past. Of course, one of the biggest things gamers (and actual NBA players) discuss are the ratings that Ronnie 2K gives the players around the league.
Yardbarker
Former Suns Pick Jalen Smith Slides in 2020 NBA Re-Draft
The Phoenix Suns have made some incredible draft picks in recent memory. Guys such as Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton were all drafted and developed into the players they are today. Sprinkle in a veteran point guard such as Chris Paul, and you've got one of the best basketball teams in the league.
Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker Named in Future Hall of Fame List
The Athletic's Rob Peterson listed both Suns guards Paul and Booker on the list of future basketball Hall of Fame members.
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Detroit Pistons
The 2022-23 campaign will determine which franchise is further along in its rebuild between the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.
2020 NBA Re-Draft Proves Sixers Got It Right With Tyrese Maxey
The Sixers really landed a steal by draft Tyrese Maxey in 2020.
