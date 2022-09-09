As we continue to count down the days until the 2022-23 college basketball season, the North Carolina Tar Heels appear to have some good news for one key freshman. Per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, four-star center Jalen Washington is expected to be cleared for all basketball activities at the end of September. Rothstein sources head coach Hubert Davis for his report and even has a quote on Washington that should excite UNC fans. Per Rothstein, Davis told him that Washington is the “best shooting big man coming out of high school that I’ve ever seen.” That’s some high praise from a...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO