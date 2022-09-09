Read full article on original website
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
If You Already Got a Second Booster, You'll Still Be Able to Get the Omicron Shot
Here’s what experts say about staying up to date with booster shots.
Should you get the new COVID-19 booster shot? Here's everything you need to know.
Two newly updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the U.S.: one made by Moderna and one made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Moderna booster is available for people ages 18 and up, and the Pfizer-BioNTech booster can be given to those ages 12 and up. Individuals qualify for a booster if they meet these age requirements and it’s been at least two months since they completed their primary vaccine series or received their last booster shot.
New COVID Booster Labels Look Similar to Old Ones—Here's How To Make Sure You're Getting the Right Shot
Now that updated COVID-19 booster shots are widely available in the United States, some experts are expressing concern about the potential for mixups between the different vaccines currently available. During a recent meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), some members...
Here are 2 long-lasting omicron symptoms you should know about
Most symptoms go away quickly but a cough can linger around. How can you protect yourself against omicron? What are the top omicron symptoms? What omicron symptoms last long?
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
UCSF health expert recommends when to get omicron-specific booster
When it comes to COVID-related decision-making, many people look to UCSF Chair of Medicine Dr. Bob Wachter and ask, what would you do? For those who are curious about the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, Watcher has useful advice.
