ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Should you get the new COVID-19 booster shot? Here's everything you need to know.

Two newly updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the U.S.: one made by Moderna and one made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Moderna booster is available for people ages 18 and up, and the Pfizer-BioNTech booster can be given to those ages 12 and up. Individuals qualify for a booster if they meet these age requirements and it’s been at least two months since they completed their primary vaccine series or received their last booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

New COVID Booster Labels Look Similar to Old Ones—Here's How To Make Sure You're Getting the Right Shot

Now that updated COVID-19 booster shots are widely available in the United States, some experts are expressing concern about the potential for mixups between the different vaccines currently available. During a recent meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), some members...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Immune System#The Omicron Subvariants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ohmymag.co.uk

Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popular Science

First study of cancer-detecting blood test shows hopeful results

With about 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020, cancer remains one of the world’s leading causes of death. Early detection of the disease remains a key in increasing the chance of survival, but a recent review in the journal Science found that 50 percent of cancers are still diagnosed at the advanced stage.When cancer is caught early, treatment is more effective and cancer progression can even be slowed down or stopped.
CANCER
LIVESTRONG.com

Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

At long last, we might have an HIV vaccine

HIV-1 is one of the fastest-mutating viruses ever studied. Over a dozen distinct subtypes exist, with countless specific versions of the virus varying from person to person. The extraordinary diversity of HIV-1 and rapid mutation rate makes vaccine development a challenge that researchers have failed to overcome for over three decades. However, a new vaccination strategy for HIV-1 induced a diverse arsenal of protective antibodies in monkeys.
SCIENCE
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
MindBodyGreen

A Nutrition Ph.D.'s Guide To Getting Enough Magnesium Every Day

Magnesium is an essential mineral that facilitates hundreds (yes, hundreds) of chemical reactions in the body to help support healthy bones, joints, blood pressure levels, blood sugar levels, and more.* So it's no surprise that our daily requirements for it are quite high. Depending on your age, daily magnesium needs range from 400 to 420 milligrams for adult men and 310 to 320 milligrams for adult women (with even more needed during pregnancy, up to 360 milligrams). Consistently reaching this threshold can be a challenge, but this daily game plan from nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN makes it as easy as a 1-2 punch.
FITNESS
Parade

Parade

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy