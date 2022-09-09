Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
Shiba Inu Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 4.17% to $0.000012. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.000012 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest
3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Dow Drops More Than 1,000 Points, Akero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded sharply lower toward the end of trading, following the release of inflation data for August. The Dow traded down 3.34% to 31,298.22 while the NASDAQ fell 4.49% to 11,715.11. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 3.69% to 3,958.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Getting Hammered
Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $1.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Cypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
