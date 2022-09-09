ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
Shiba Inu Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 4.17% to $0.000012. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.000012 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest

3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Xlm
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Getting Hammered

Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $1.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Cypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
