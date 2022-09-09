Read full article on original website
Related
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
Expert Ratings for Five9
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Five9 FIVN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over L3Harris Technologies's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of L3Harris Technologies LHX. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking Into Rent the Runway's Recent Short Interest
Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) short percent of float has fallen 8.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.39 million shares sold short, which is 18.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Northrop Grumman 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Northrop Grumman NOC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.77%. Currently, Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion. Buying $100 In NOC: If an investor had bought $100 of NOC stock 20 years...
How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Rent the Runway: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Rent the Runway RENT and lower its price target from $10.00 to $6.00. Shares of Rent the Runway are trading down 31.46% over the last 24 hours, at $3.38 per share. A move to $6.00 would account for a 77.58%...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
VirnetX Holding VHC shares rose 8.3% to $1.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million. ironSource IS stock rose 5.74% to $4.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5 million, accounting for 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
Tuesday's Market Minute: Proceed With Caution?
CPI data published today surprised the street for both the headline number and Core CPI which removes food and energy. The market has rallied in anticipation of today’s print, but it would be wise to proceed with caution. This week may provide a fair amount of false signals on the strength of this rally.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Informatica
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Informatica INFA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Informatica. The company has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0