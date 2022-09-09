ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
See Prince Harry's Heart-Wrenching Statement on the Death of the Queen

Prince Harry has released a statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death in which he said he was “forever grateful” for the time he spent with his grandmother. He referenced the words the queen herself spoke after the death of her husband Prince Philip: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”
Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87

Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
Blacklisted Actress Marsha Hunt Dead at 104

Former Hollywood actress Marsha Hunt has died at age 104, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunt, who was famously blacklisted in Hollywood over her political activism in the 1940s and 50s, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Hunt appeared in over...
Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni

Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Watch Drew Barrymore’s Teary Reunion with Ex Justin Long

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had an emotional reunion on the set of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In a post shared on both Barrymore's and the talk show's respective Instagram pages, the host shed a few tears as she hugged her past lover, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2010. The pair went on to share an emotional exchange as they reminisced fondly on their relationship.
Listen: Dolly Parton Teams With Kelly Clarkson for New Version of Her Hit Song

Dolly Parton just released a new version of her hit song "9 to 5." This time, she brought in powerhouse vocalist Kelly Clarkson to sing on the track with her. Clarkson, 40, and Parton, 76, joined forces to record a reimagined version of the iconic song over 40 years since its original release as part of Parton's upcoming documentary, Still Working 9 To 5.
Goodbye to Godard: The Star of ‘Goodbye to Language’ Salutes Her Director

French New Wave icon Jean-Luc Godard died in Switzerland this week at the age of 91. One of his last films was 2014’s “Goodbye to Language,” the 3D portrait of a relationship that starred actors Fabrice Aragno and Héloïse Godet. Here, Godet shares her memories from the set with IndieWire, along with some exclusive photos from her personal collection. I remember, while we were shooting some scenes of “Goodbye to Language” in Jean-Luc Godard’s own house, the protocol had us enter through the backdoor, which they called the “entrance of the artists.” There, we discovered a cave converted into an editing...
See How The Emmys Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life

The Leonardo DiCaprio jokes are still coming. The actor, 47, became the butt of an ongoing joke last month following his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone, who recently turned 25. The split prompted The Wolf of Wall Street actor to once again be trolled online for his questionable dating habits.
Henry Winkler Reveals When 'Barry' Is Coming to an End

Henry Winkler shared some unfortunate news predicting the end of the HBO show Barry. On last night's Emmy Awards Red Carpet, the actor—who portrays Gene Cousineau, an acting teacher, and mentor of Barry Block (Bill Hader)—was asked about the inevitable end to the dark comedy, and his answer made some fans wish that interviewers never asked in the first place.
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

