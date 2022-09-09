Read full article on original website
Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John, Queen Elizabeth Left Out of In Memoriam Tribute
The 74th Primetime Emmy awards took place last night and while the show had its fair share of exceptional moments, some viewers were surprised when Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II were left out of the "In Memoriam" segment. Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Watch as Charles III Is Formally Proclaimed King at Historic Accession Council
Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest son automatically became the UK’s new monarch at the moment of her death on Sept. 8, but it wasn’t until this morning that Charles was formally proclaimed king. Charles III was proclaimed king at an accession council in St James’s palace. It was...
U.K.・
See Prince Harry's Heart-Wrenching Statement on the Death of the Queen
Prince Harry has released a statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death in which he said he was “forever grateful” for the time he spent with his grandmother. He referenced the words the queen herself spoke after the death of her husband Prince Philip: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”
Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87
Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
Blacklisted Actress Marsha Hunt Dead at 104
Former Hollywood actress Marsha Hunt has died at age 104, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunt, who was famously blacklisted in Hollywood over her political activism in the 1940s and 50s, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Hunt appeared in over...
We Finally Know Who 'The Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Married! Find Out What His New Bride Does for a Living and More
Freddie Highmore fans, listen up! After the star of The Good Doctor confirmed in 2021 that he'd secretly gotten hitched—but declined to identify his new bride by name—we now finally know who she is, what she does and how they met!. According to Celebrity Hook, Highmore's other half...
Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni
Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Look: Ciara Shows Off Striking 'Tomboy Chic' Outfit on NYC Streets
Look out New York City—Ciara is here and she’s bringing her own immaculate vibes to NYFW. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model was spotted showing off a striking “tomboy chic” outfit in Manhattan. Luckily for everyone, Ciara posted it on her IG to be seen by over 32.7 million followers.
Teen Reveals Why She Wanted to Hug Meghan Markle in Sweet Moment Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle received lots of love from the British people following Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle on Saturday amid rumors of a rift between the couples. The foursome greeted residents and observed flowers that were laid in honor of the late Queen.
Oprah Winfrey On Queen Elizabeth’s Death & Legacy Of Service: ‘She Is The Standard’
Oprah Winfrey remembered Queen Elizabeth and the legacy that she left behind during a recent interview at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. The Sidney Poitier documentary producer reflected on the recent passing of the late monarch and her legacy. "You know, everybody gets called the queen–there really was one. And...
Watch Drew Barrymore’s Teary Reunion with Ex Justin Long
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had an emotional reunion on the set of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In a post shared on both Barrymore's and the talk show's respective Instagram pages, the host shed a few tears as she hugged her past lover, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2010. The pair went on to share an emotional exchange as they reminisced fondly on their relationship.
Listen: Dolly Parton Teams With Kelly Clarkson for New Version of Her Hit Song
Dolly Parton just released a new version of her hit song "9 to 5." This time, she brought in powerhouse vocalist Kelly Clarkson to sing on the track with her. Clarkson, 40, and Parton, 76, joined forces to record a reimagined version of the iconic song over 40 years since its original release as part of Parton's upcoming documentary, Still Working 9 To 5.
Goodbye to Godard: The Star of ‘Goodbye to Language’ Salutes Her Director
French New Wave icon Jean-Luc Godard died in Switzerland this week at the age of 91. One of his last films was 2014’s “Goodbye to Language,” the 3D portrait of a relationship that starred actors Fabrice Aragno and Héloïse Godet. Here, Godet shares her memories from the set with IndieWire, along with some exclusive photos from her personal collection. I remember, while we were shooting some scenes of “Goodbye to Language” in Jean-Luc Godard’s own house, the protocol had us enter through the backdoor, which they called the “entrance of the artists.” There, we discovered a cave converted into an editing...
Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out About Emmys Tribute for Late Husband Bob Saget
Late actor Bob Saget was recognized during the 74th Annual Emmy Awards 'In Memoriam' segment last night—and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared her reaction to the touching moment on social media. In a post shared Monday night via Instagram Story, Rizzo captured the instant her late husband's memory was...
See How The Emmys Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life
The Leonardo DiCaprio jokes are still coming. The actor, 47, became the butt of an ongoing joke last month following his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone, who recently turned 25. The split prompted The Wolf of Wall Street actor to once again be trolled online for his questionable dating habits.
Henry Winkler Reveals When 'Barry' Is Coming to an End
Henry Winkler shared some unfortunate news predicting the end of the HBO show Barry. On last night's Emmy Awards Red Carpet, the actor—who portrays Gene Cousineau, an acting teacher, and mentor of Barry Block (Bill Hader)—was asked about the inevitable end to the dark comedy, and his answer made some fans wish that interviewers never asked in the first place.
The Great British Bake Off 2022: episode one – live
We’re back in the tent … and about time too! First up, it’s cake week. Who will rise to the challenge, and who will forget to turn their oven on?
Selma Blair Explains Why Joining 'DWTS' Means So Much To Her Amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey
Selma Blair recently opened up about her upcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress, who was diagnosed with the chronic disease back in 2018, was cast for Season 31 of the celebrity dancing competition show alongside professional dance partner Sasha Farber. While...
