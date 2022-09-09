Target's car seat trade-in program returns. Here's how to get your 20% coupon
Heads up, parents! Target's popular car seat trade-in program is returning. Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon. Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report. Here's how it works:
- Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box inside the store.
- Log into the Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Target employee in Guest Services if you need help.
- Find the offer in the Baby category.
- Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.
Comments / 0