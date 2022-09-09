King Charles III Describes 'Profound Sorrow,' Sends Love to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.

