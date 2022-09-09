ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

King Charles III Describes 'Profound Sorrow,' Sends Love to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

By Jessica Sager
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Realized They Need To Make More Money Now While They Are Still Getting Positive, Negative Attention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the center of all sorts of rumors ever since they started dating. When the couple announced their decision to quit their duties in 2020, it was seemingly their hope to lead more private lives away from gossip and speculations. Unfortunately, this isn't what happened. In fact, more dubious claims surrounded the couple after they relocated to the United States.
WORLD
Parade

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Parade

Queen Elizabeth Had the Most Unusual—and Important—Job During World War II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 following 70 years on the throne—but her life of service didn't begin with her reign. When she was 14 years old, then-Princess Elizabeth gave a speech to BBC’s Children’s Hour to displaced children who evacuated from their U.K. homes due to bombing in the war. Later, footage of Elizabeth gathering produce from her garden to combat food shortages was also released.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Sovereign#The Church Of England
Parade

Internet Reacts to Kate Middleton's New Title of Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially assumed the inherited titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, making Kate the first to be honored with the title since the late Princess Diana. The news of Kate's new title began trending on Twitter on Friday after King Charles III announced that...
WORLD
Parade

Parade

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy