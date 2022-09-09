Read full article on original website
Crypto Whale Just Moved $86M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $86,111,245 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Shiba Inu Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 4.17% to $0.000012. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $0.000012 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Peering Into 3M's Recent Short Interest
3M's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has risen 973.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 103.80 million shares sold short, which is 18.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Oatly Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oatly Group OTLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oatly Group. The company has an average price target of $5.59 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $3.43.
Twilio Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.87% to $129.81 Tuesday afternoon after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. Rising inflation could weigh on consumer spending while further Fed rate hikes could drive an economic slowdown and cause consumers to cut spending on discretionary items. What Happened?. According...
What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng. Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Selling Off
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading lower by 6.22% to $0.00001209 during Tuesday's trading session after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a...
What Is An ICO And An STO?
Over the past few years, it seems that a new cryptocurrency is popping up every day, seemingly out of nowhere. However, there is a unique process by which tokens can become tradable assets. Additionally, a new form of token, called a security token (aka digital security), is hoping to revolutionize the crypto world. Today we are going to explore Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Security Token Offerings (STOs).
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for LivePerson
LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
Investors Worried About Merge As Ethereum Leads Bitcoin In $62M Crypto Outflows
Ethereum ETH/USD funds saw the largest amount of outflows this week as institutional investors took stock of the network’s upcoming merge to proof-of-stake. What Happened: In a Sept 12 report examining the extent of digital asset fund weekly outflows, CoinShares observed that crypto funds saw $62 million worth of net outflows over the last week.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Spotify Technology Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Eureka! Why AMC-Backed Hycroft Mining Is Soaring Tuesday
Gold and silver exploration company Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC announced drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program Tuesday. Here is what the company said and comments from a leading investor in the company. What Happened: The company reported it had higher gold and silver grades than resource average grade...
