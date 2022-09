A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 4 HOURS AGO