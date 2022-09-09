Maine-Endwell HS to host ‘chalk our walk’ event

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, Maine-Endwell High School is hosting a “chalk our walk” event tomorrow, September 10th.

The event will take place in front of the high school’s stadium in conjunction with M-E’s Varsity football game.

Fans and community members are invited to draw or write encouraging and positive messages on the sidewalk with chalk.

Student volunteers will be on hand with information that promotes suicide prevention and mental wellness. The school will provide chalk and art supplies. There will also be face paint on hand so that people of all ages can wear positive messages to the game.

Throughout the event, there will be opportunities win wellness prizes.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m.

