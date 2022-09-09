ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Maine-Endwell HS to host ‘chalk our walk’ event

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, Maine-Endwell High School is hosting a “chalk our walk” event tomorrow, September 10th.

The event will take place in front of the high school’s stadium in conjunction with M-E’s Varsity football game.

Fans and community members are invited to draw or write encouraging and positive messages on the sidewalk with chalk.

Student volunteers will be on hand with information that promotes suicide prevention and mental wellness. The school will provide chalk and art supplies. There will also be face paint on hand so that people of all ages can wear positive messages to the game.

Throughout the event, there will be opportunities win wellness prizes.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Endwell, NY
Sports
State
Maine State
Endwell, NY
Education
City
Maine, NY
City
Endwell, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Chalk#Suicide Prevention#Highschool#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Introducing Friday Night Frenzy

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Welcome to Friday Night Frenzy! Every Friday night this fall, NewsChannel 34 Sports will be in attendance at several of the top high school football games taking place around Section IV. Tune in to NewsChannel 34 every Friday at 11 p.m. where Brian Rudman will offer extended coverage and highlight local […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy