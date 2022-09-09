Read full article on original website
Meet Mary Wakefield, the Nurse Administrator Tasked With Revamping the CDC
It’s been a rough couple of years for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Facing a barrage of criticism for repeatedly mishandling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently monkeypox, the agency has acknowledged it failed and needs to change. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
DHS replaces 'public charge' rule for noncitizen healthcare
The Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule ensuring that noncitizens won't have their legal status affected if they receive health benefits including Medicaid, reversing a previous Trump-era "public charge" regulation. First announced in August 2019, the Trump administration's final rule expanded the programs considered in the federal government's...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Florida is suing the Biden administration's FDA for what Gov. Ron DeSantis called 'unreasonably delayed' approval of a state plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he wondered whether politics or pharmaceutical lobbying could be blamed for the delay.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Federal judge rules New York can restrict gun carrying
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled New York state can restrict citizens from concealing and carrying guns in public through a new law that was challenged by national firearm organizations. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York dismissed a motion for an...
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Europe Approves Twice-Yearly Sunlenca for People With Resistant HIV
On August 22, the European Commission was the first to approve long-acting Sunlenca (lenacapavir) as a new option for heavily treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV who cannot otherwise construct an antiretroviral regimen that fully suppresses their virus. The authorization covers injectable Sunlenca and a tablet formulation used for an initial oral loading period.
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, August 20, marks Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (SHAAD) 2022. The region accounts for 53% of new HIV cases and 47% of all deaths among people with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Specifically, it’s estimated that 18,500 of the 34,800 new HIV diagnoses in 2019 were in the South.
Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?
Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
Health Care — Judge rejects ObamaCare coverage for HIV drugs
Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the reason for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R- N.C.) absence this week at votes. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had their official portraits unveiled at the White House today. The latter’s portrait captured the former first lady looking “fine,” according to her husband. A judge in Texas…
Could Cabenuva and Apretude Injections Be Self-Administered?
A high-concentration formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites such as the thigh or belly could potentially allow people to self-administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a pair of studies presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. This could help overcome one of the major barriers to wider adoption of long-acting injectables.
Wastewater Surveillance Has Become a Critical Covid Tracking Tool, but Funding Is Inconsistent
To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s COVID-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive COVID tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before.
Rejecting Therapist’s Argument, 9th Circuit Upholds Constitutionality of Banning LGBTQ Conversion Therapy for Minors
A federal appellate court has upheld the constitutionality of a Washington state law that prohibits therapists from trying to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity, ruling that the treatment is conduct, not protected speech. “States do not lose the power to regulate the safety of medical treatments...
Judge Voids ACA Rules Requiring Employers to Cover HIV-Prevention Drugs Because of Christian Company’s Opposition to ‘Homosexual Behavior’
Voiding a mandate under the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that a Christian company does not have to provide HIV prevention drugs under their employees’ insurance plans, citing its owner’s opposition to “homosexual behavior.”. George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a...
