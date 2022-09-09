ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush and Carter pay tribute to the Queen, her remarkable 70-year reign and her impact on the special relationship after her death at 96

U.S. Presidents from both parties whose terms spanned decades acknowledged the Queen's dignity and grace in statements Thursday on on the death of the monarch each of the presidents had met personally while in office. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were among the first to hail the Queen's...
“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
'People will die!' Top Democrat says it's 'essential' the Senate Intelligence Committee be briefed on how much damaged Trump caused by taking documents to Mar-a-Lago

Senator Mark Warner insisted Sunday that it's important the Intelligence Committee is briefed on the damage assessment from the materials seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in the FBI raid last month. Warner, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the classified information held improperly and mishandled...
