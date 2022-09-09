Ne-Yo Accuses Ex Crystal Of Costing Him $400k In Deals With Cheating Allegations, Demands She Be Gagged

Source: mega

Ne-Yo has rushed back to divorce court to accuse his estranged wife Crystal Smith of causing his career great harm, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer has asked the court to find Crystal in contempt of court.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo last month. She accused him of cheating on her and having a baby with another woman.

In her petition, she listed the date of marriage as February 20, 2016, and the date of separation as July 22, 2022. The two share three minor children: Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith, and Isabella Smith

Crystal demanded child and spousal support along with primary custody of their kids.

In court documents filed by Ne-Yo, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the singer fired back at Crystal’s requests. He said they should share joint physical custody and while he agreed to pay child support, he scoffed at the idea of paying her spousal support.

Ne-Yo said he wanted the exclusive use of the marital home they shared in Georgia. The judge has yet to rule on any matter.

Now, Ne-Yo has gone back to court demanding Crystal be found in contempt for violating the court order which said the parties were to avoid harassing each other.

Ne-Yo said Crystal has been on a public campaign to ruin his name. Days before filing for divorce, Crystal unleashed on Ne-Yo with an emotional Instagram post.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

On top of that, Ne-Yo said she spoke to paparazzi outside the airport about the divorce and sat down for an interview with producer Carlos King. He said she claimed to have been disrespected during her marriage in one of the sit-downs.

Ne-Yo said his ex is attempting to garner public empathy. He said her “reckless and distasteful acts” have caused him direct financial injury.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion reads.

Ne-Yo said this is an emergency matter since he uses his income to support his minor children.

The singer demanded the court find Crystal in contempt and force her to remove all Instagram posts about him. He also wants her prohibited from speaking out about him on social media.