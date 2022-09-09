Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Market Minute: Proceed With Caution?
CPI data published today surprised the street for both the headline number and Core CPI which removes food and energy. The market has rallied in anticipation of today’s print, but it would be wise to proceed with caution. This week may provide a fair amount of false signals on the strength of this rally.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
How To Earn High Yields With Holiday Season Exposed Stocks
With inflation on the rise over the past 12 months, it should come as no surprise the consumer discretionary sector is the third-worst performing sector in the S&P 500, down roughly 20% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. When looking deeper into the industries within the consumer discretionary sector, Benzinga found...
Why Tesla Shares Are Falling
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.95% to $295.45 Tuesday morning in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
Investors Worried About Merge As Ethereum Leads Bitcoin In $62M Crypto Outflows
Ethereum ETH/USD funds saw the largest amount of outflows this week as institutional investors took stock of the network’s upcoming merge to proof-of-stake. What Happened: In a Sept 12 report examining the extent of digital asset fund weekly outflows, CoinShares observed that crypto funds saw $62 million worth of net outflows over the last week.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for SiTime
SiTime SITM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $201.0 versus the current price of SiTime at $92.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SiTime...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over L3Harris Technologies's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of L3Harris Technologies LHX. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Analyzing Ayala Pharmaceuticals's Short Interest
Ayala Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:AYLA) short percent of float has risen 1512.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 246 thousand shares sold short, which is 4.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Rent the Runway: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Rent the Runway RENT and lower its price target from $10.00 to $6.00. Shares of Rent the Runway are trading down 31.46% over the last 24 hours, at $3.38 per share. A move to $6.00 would account for a 77.58%...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Nosediving
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower by 10.42% to $235.58 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Shares of crypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused...
Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
