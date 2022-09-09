ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tuesday's Market Minute: Proceed With Caution?

CPI data published today surprised the street for both the headline number and Core CPI which removes food and energy. The market has rallied in anticipation of today’s print, but it would be wise to proceed with caution. This week may provide a fair amount of false signals on the strength of this rally.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
How To Earn High Yields With Holiday Season Exposed Stocks

With inflation on the rise over the past 12 months, it should come as no surprise the consumer discretionary sector is the third-worst performing sector in the S&P 500, down roughly 20% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. When looking deeper into the industries within the consumer discretionary sector, Benzinga found...
Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.95% to $295.45 Tuesday morning in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
Investors Worried About Merge As Ethereum Leads Bitcoin In $62M Crypto Outflows

Ethereum ETH/USD funds saw the largest amount of outflows this week as institutional investors took stock of the network’s upcoming merge to proof-of-stake. What Happened: In a Sept 12 report examining the extent of digital asset fund weekly outflows, CoinShares observed that crypto funds saw $62 million worth of net outflows over the last week.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for SiTime

SiTime SITM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $201.0 versus the current price of SiTime at $92.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SiTime...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over L3Harris Technologies's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of L3Harris Technologies LHX. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Analyzing Ayala Pharmaceuticals's Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:AYLA) short percent of float has risen 1512.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 246 thousand shares sold short, which is 4.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Nosediving

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower by 10.42% to $235.58 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Shares of crypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused...
Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
