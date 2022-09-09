ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike in catalytic converter thefts being investigated in Rohnert Park

 3 days ago

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Rohnert Park public safety officers are investigating a significant number of catalytic converter thefts that have occurred in the city in the last several months. Police said most of the thefts have occurred overnight, and the thieves are targeting Toyota Prius models, Honda sedans and Ford pickup trucks.

On Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., three suspects in a gray Lexus with black trim on the front attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Prius on San Simeon Drive, police said. A witness interrupted the theft, and the suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Police described the driver as a white woman between the ages of 45 and 50 years old with shoulder-length graying hair. The other two suspects were described as white men wearing face coverings. One of the suspects got out of the car with a jack but took it with him when the suspects fled the scene.

A witness was able to provide police with a partial California license plate number of 8WHD.

KRON4

IN THIS ARTICLE
