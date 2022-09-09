Read full article on original website
Helen Y. Weng is the Next Speaker in the Mudd Lecture Series
Helen Y. Weng, a clinical psychologist, neuroscientist and research associate at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Osher Center for Integrative Health, will give a lecture on Sept. 22, 5 p.m. in Stackhouse Theater as part of Washington and Lee University’s Mudd Center for Ethics series on “Beneficence: Practicing an Ethics of Care.”
Summer Experience: Maeve Harris ’24L
Maeve Harris ‘24L is originally from McLean, VA, and attended the University of Virginia for her undergraduate degree. She is an active member of the W&L Law community, serving as a Junior Editor on the German Law Journal, Executive Secretary of the Student Bar Association, and a Research Assistant to Professor Carliss Chatman.
Just Food: Food and the Carceral System (2022-2023)
Join Campus Kitchen for the 2022-2023 event series Just Food: Food and the Carceral System. This year’s series examines the ways in which food systems interplay with the carceral system. Register here for the events listed below:. Food Policy in the Carceral System with Forrest Behne ’14. Monday,...
In Memoriam: Professor Kevin Green
John Kevin Green, professor emeritus of accounting, died Sept. 6. He was 85 years old. “Kevin was the head of the Accounting Department when I arrived, and he was a kind gentleman,” said Rob Straughan, Crawford Family Dean of the Williams School and professor of business administration. “I was introduced to him early on the morning that I interviewed at W&L. Despite the fact that he was in a different department, he took a few minutes to visit with me and provide encouragement. I saw him later that evening, as I was getting ready to meet folks for dinner and as he was getting ready to leave campus for the day. Again, he stopped and asked me how things had gone throughout the day and put in a compelling plug for teaching at W&L. I remember the impression those two encounters made all these years later.”
W&L Development Officer Tabbed to CASE District III Cabinet
Kenny Melvin, senior director of development at Washington and Lee, was recently named as a district cabinet member for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). Melvin was elected to serve a two-year term with the CASE District III Cabinet, serving members from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi,...
