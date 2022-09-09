John Kevin Green, professor emeritus of accounting, died Sept. 6. He was 85 years old. “Kevin was the head of the Accounting Department when I arrived, and he was a kind gentleman,” said Rob Straughan, Crawford Family Dean of the Williams School and professor of business administration. “I was introduced to him early on the morning that I interviewed at W&L. Despite the fact that he was in a different department, he took a few minutes to visit with me and provide encouragement. I saw him later that evening, as I was getting ready to meet folks for dinner and as he was getting ready to leave campus for the day. Again, he stopped and asked me how things had gone throughout the day and put in a compelling plug for teaching at W&L. I remember the impression those two encounters made all these years later.”

