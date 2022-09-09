Read full article on original website
Related
US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to...
ESPN
USWNT to face Euro 2022 runners-up Germany in November friendlies
The United States Women's National Team will face Euro 2022 runners-up Germany in a pair of friendlies in November, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday. The first meeting will be played on Nov. 13 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with a follow-up clash at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., four days later. The matchups will see the top two teams in the women's FIFA women's world rankings (U.S. in first and Germany in second) go head-to-head.
MLS・
ESPN
Brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer lead Sweden past Argentina in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- The Ymer brothers keep coming through for Sweden in the Davis Cup finals. A year after leading the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals, Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer got off to a good start and led their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group stage matches Tuesday.
Comments / 0