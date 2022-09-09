ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
BreakingAC

Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation

A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Dies after Jumping From 14th floor of Trent Center East Building

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating after a man jumped from the 14th floor of the Trent Center East building located at 511 Greenwood Ave. Police received multiple phone calls just after 6:30 pm Monday. Trenton Emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Residents at the building were left in shock, one resident said as residents watched police look around the front of the building.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Mantua Township, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
WKTV

Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gilbert
Rock 104.1

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Democratic#County#Republican
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
SKIPPACK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
BreakingAC

Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others

A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
GALLOWAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy