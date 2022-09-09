Read full article on original website
Related
Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation
A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police
An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Shooting Investigated During House Party Near Rowan University
A large house party turned rowdier when shots rang out near the Rowan University campus, authorities said. Glassboro police already were at the scene of an off-campus house party on Georgetown Road — trying to clear crowds from the street — on Sunday when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Dies after Jumping From 14th floor of Trent Center East Building
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating after a man jumped from the 14th floor of the Trent Center East building located at 511 Greenwood Ave. Police received multiple phone calls just after 6:30 pm Monday. Trenton Emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Residents at the building were left in shock, one resident said as residents watched police look around the front of the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now, That’s a Car Fire! Cape May, NJ Blaze Explodes [VIDEO]
The small community of Town Bank in Lower Twp, Cape May County had its own impromptu fireworks show for a short time on Monday evening when a car engulfed in flames began to make explosions sounds as it burned. First things first, though. No one was injured in the blaze,...
Atlantic County Utilities Special Meeting (9/13/22) To Hire Consultants
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) will be holding a special meeting today, Tuesday, September 13 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at ACUA GEO Building, 6700 Delilah Road, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The purpose of the meeting will be to interview...
EHC man gets 17 years in assaults of Brigantine, Galloway girls years apart
An Egg Harbor City man who admitted to sexually assaulting two girls after breaking into their homes years apart was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday. Brian Lee Avis, 60, was arrested last September, 25 years after he broke into a then-10-year-old girl’s Brigantine home and assaulted her.
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
parentherald.com
56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey
Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor
Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said. The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said. This investigation originated from an...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4