Northwest suburban mayors, first responders, business owners oppose massive $31B railroad merger
Politicians, emergency responders, business owners and even Metra itself are all opposed to a massive merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City southern railroads.
RJW Logistics Group acquires tenth warehouse, third within the last year
RJW Logistics Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of its 10th warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another one million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over five million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.
Palatial Mediterranean Style Estate in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.9M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home surrounded by beautifully manicured professionally landscaped gardens now available for sale. This home located at 704 Deer Trail Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 16,981 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah (Phone: 312 593-4818), Amalia Romano (Phone: 630 379-4169) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard
I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
OSHA recommends better protection after death of Illinois firefighter
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — A report released on Monday as a result of Sterling Firefighter Garrett Ramos listed 15 recommendations to better protect firefighters. Ramos died in a single-story house fire in December 2021. He fell through a floor into a basement and was later found unresponsive and out of air by fellow first responders. […]
Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
Electronics & Clothing Recycling Event Saturday, September 17th
Do you have items to get rid of after a busy summer? Now is your chance to recycle your old electronics. An electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, September 17th, in the Commuter Parking Lot just west of Village Hall on Burlington Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to noon. CRTs, flat screen and projection TVs will be accepted for a small fee ($25/$35) depending on size. (Sorry, appliances of any type or size will not be accepted). This event is open to all residents of DuPage County.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
The Best Beef Jerky You’ve Probably Never Had Is At This Illinois Fusion Restaurant
This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Addison Police meet with homeowners in Golden Gate subdivision; Residents concerned with speeding vehicles in area
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Addison Police Administrative Sergeant Omar Brucal and Crime Prevention Officer Malwina Sobanski met at Village Hall with residents of the Golden Gate subdivision to discuss traffic safety concerns in this area. The Golden Gate subdivision is located south of Lake Street (U.S. Rte. 20), and north...
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
Cost to Fix Problem With Music in Downtown Dixon Turns Out to be $1,800 Instead of the Estimated $80,000
There have been times when people have enjoyed the music being played on the speakers of downtown Dixon. There have also been times when it did not work so well. Recently, the city had been able to get new equipment that they say will make everything sound so much better. They also have other improvements to make the system work better.
Burglar breaks into BP Gas Station but can’t crack the ATM inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a thief who broke into a BP Gas Station and tried to smash his way into an ATM on Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call at 4:55 a.m., to the BP Gas Station at 1909 11th STreet. Officers arrived to […]
IL Brothers Busted For Stealing $1 Million From Big Box Store
One million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from Home Depot in Illinois. The Personalities Of Twins Are Usually One Good And One Evil. When I think of the personalities of twins, I immediately go to a classic soap opera storyline. There's usually a good one and then, of course, the evil twin. This case is unusual because they are both bad. Obviously, they're not good criminals because the pair got caught.
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will use drones to fight crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Modern day technology has advanced in ways many couldn’t imagine even a decade ago. In fact, it’s come so far that Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana say tech and fighting crime, often go hand in hand. “We’re using technology we’re working wiser not harder,...
Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison
JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
