Rochelle, IL

RJW Logistics Group acquires tenth warehouse, third within the last year

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of its 10th warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another one million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over five million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
luxury-houses.net

Palatial Mediterranean Style Estate in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.9M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home surrounded by beautifully manicured professionally landscaped gardens now available for sale. This home located at 704 Deer Trail Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 16,981 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah (Phone: 312 593-4818), Amalia Romano (Phone: 630 379-4169) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
WGNtv.com

Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
villageoflisle.org

Electronics & Clothing Recycling Event Saturday, September 17th

Do you have items to get rid of after a busy summer? Now is your chance to recycle your old electronics. An electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, September 17th, in the Commuter Parking Lot just west of Village Hall on Burlington Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to noon. CRTs, flat screen and projection TVs will be accepted for a small fee ($25/$35) depending on size. (Sorry, appliances of any type or size will not be accepted). This event is open to all residents of DuPage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1

(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Q985

The Best Beef Jerky You’ve Probably Never Had Is At This Illinois Fusion Restaurant

This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed

Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

IL Brothers Busted For Stealing $1 Million From Big Box Store

One million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from Home Depot in Illinois. The Personalities Of Twins Are Usually One Good And One Evil. When I think of the personalities of twins, I immediately go to a classic soap opera storyline. There's usually a good one and then, of course, the evil twin. This case is unusual because they are both bad. Obviously, they're not good criminals because the pair got caught.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning

Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison

JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
JOLIET, IL

