Door County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Door County Land Trust ‘excited’ about 9-acre donation

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Land Trust is excited about two sections of land recently donated from the Nevins family. “Door County Land Trust protects the exceptional lands of Door County and waters forever,” said Executive Director Emily Wood. Door County is known for its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Thomas C. Petersen

Thomas C. Petersen, aged 79 years of Sister Bay, died early Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay where he and his wife Annie had recently made their home. He was born in Chicago on February 12, 1943 to thelate Norman and Dorothea (Schults) Petersen. Following...
SISTER BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

Songwriting Legend Gordon Lightfoot Performs at DCA

It’s not uncommon for Door Community Auditorium (DCA) to welcome songwriting legends to its stage. What isn’t all that common is when there’s a connection between the musician’s work and the community – in this instance, the ties between Lightfoot’s well-known song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and the Sturgeon Bay community.
FISH CREEK, WI
Door County, WI
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Sister Bay, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Patricia Doris Moeller

Patricia Doris Moeller, 98, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Clark Lake in the Town of Sevastopol, died Friday night, September 9, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical in Sturgeon Bay, and entered into the promise of what the Savior said, “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise.” She was prepared to meet God long before her last breath and these last years remembering, “The one who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Greisen, Weisses Honored for Sportsmanship

The co-winners of the Steve Schmelzer Sportsmanship Award for the Door County Pickleball Club are Ron Greisen of Sturgeon Bay and Mark and Patty Weisse of Sister Bay. Honorable-mention awards went to Vicky Gulan, Margaret Gerard and Bill Reifsnyder. The award recognizes those who receive the most nominations from their...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Jennifer J. Baudhuin

Jennifer Jay “Jenny” Baudhuin, 63, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Thea (Peterson) Overbeck. On October 20, 1984, Jenny married Steven Baudhuin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Marie Carol (Chaudoir) Walters

Marie Carol Walters (nee Chaudoir), 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Mike Holmes
wearegreenbay.com

Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale

It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI

