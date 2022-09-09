and no where in article did I see that it was a democratic flag and they were the ones owning the slaves. it was democrats who didn't like outcome of 1860 election. it was a Democrat who killed Lincoln.
The Civil War was NOT over slavery!!! FULL STOP!! Slavery was a primary issue but NOT the primary issue and when someone says it was, they are purposely distorting the facts by ignorance or intent. Five of the states that seceded did not mention slavery in their articles of secession. There were still slaves in the north when the war started and throughout the length of the war.
It symbolizes rebellion, free spirit. Get over false claims. Yes some may use it in a racist tone, but not all. The Nike swoosh is used by street gangs, need we get rid of it because it is linked to violence?
Comments / 21