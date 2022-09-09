ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

and no where in article did I see that it was a democratic flag and they were the ones owning the slaves. it was democrats who didn't like outcome of 1860 election. it was a Democrat who killed Lincoln.

13
Craig Hearn
3d ago

The Civil War was NOT over slavery!!! FULL STOP!! Slavery was a primary issue but NOT the primary issue and when someone says it was, they are purposely distorting the facts by ignorance or intent. Five of the states that seceded did not mention slavery in their articles of secession. There were still slaves in the north when the war started and throughout the length of the war.

15
Santa Claus
3d ago

It symbolizes rebellion, free spirit. Get over false claims. Yes some may use it in a racist tone, but not all. The Nike swoosh is used by street gangs, need we get rid of it because it is linked to violence?

11
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
Axios

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Podcast: Addressing the misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act, 'Illinois Purge' bill

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Elizabeth Urban and Erin Gessert could go on and on about any topic, from politics to the latest movies. On their podcast "Tea Time," they cover weekly topics that change depending on school, the season or even their moods. In this episode, our hosts discuss the details of the SAFE-T Act and address how quickly misinformation can spread on social media. After social media users began calling the act the "Illinois Purge," Erin and Elizabeth took the time to review the act and separate the rumors from the truth.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL
easttexasradio.com

Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
TEXAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice to retire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court is ready to call it a career. The state’s high court says Chief Justice Ann Burke will retire at the end of the November, about a month after her term as Chief Justice ends, and a few weeks after the November election.
ILLINOIS STATE

