Lehigh County, PA

Daily Voice

Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo

Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man charged in knife-point robbery jumps from bridge but is arrested, police say

A 41-year-old man is charged in a knife-point robbery late Monday night in a business in the 500 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown, city police report. Samuel Santiago-Delgado, no address available, entered the business and showed the knife, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said Tuesday morning in a news release. Santiago-Delgado robbed the business and a patron in the lobby, Conjour said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say

A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after robbery in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault and robbery in downtown Allentown. The strong arm robbery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seventh Street, police said Monday. Officers found a man with minor injuries who said he was assaulted and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days

DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Shooting threat led to closure of Parkland School District buildings last week, cops say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Parkland School District Superintendent Mark Madson. A threat to shoot people at Orefield Middle School led to the closure of Parkland School District buildings last Thursday and Friday, South Whitehall Township police said. Township police Monday afternoon released...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
