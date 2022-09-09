Read full article on original website
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo
Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
Allentown hotel robbery suspect drops cash while fleeing police, jumps into creek
Police say the armed suspect was robbing the hotel when the alarm sounded. He ran and then jumped into the creek to evade police.
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
Man charged in knife-point robbery jumps from bridge but is arrested, police say
A 41-year-old man is charged in a knife-point robbery late Monday night in a business in the 500 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown, city police report. Samuel Santiago-Delgado, no address available, entered the business and showed the knife, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said Tuesday morning in a news release. Santiago-Delgado robbed the business and a patron in the lobby, Conjour said.
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say
A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
Man arrested after robbery in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault and robbery in downtown Allentown. The strong arm robbery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seventh Street, police said Monday. Officers found a man with minor injuries who said he was assaulted and...
Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
Shooting threat led to closure of Parkland School District buildings last week, cops say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Parkland School District Superintendent Mark Madson. A threat to shoot people at Orefield Middle School led to the closure of Parkland School District buildings last Thursday and Friday, South Whitehall Township police said. Township police Monday afternoon released...
Cops searching for missing man in South Whitehall
South Whitehall police are searching for a missing man. Police state on the department’s Facebook page Dakota Banks went missing from the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Street at around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and tan boots. Police are treating the case...
Driver crashes into Bethlehem bridge and flees, cops say
A driver crashed early Monday morning into a busy Bethlehem bridge and then fled, city police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the Broad Street bridge near First Avenue. Police were called for a hit-and-run crash and found a portion of the concrete railing along the span gone.
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
Police: Man held ex-girlfriend prisoner for hours during beating
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man held his ex-girlfriend hostage for several hours while he beat and strangled her, police say. Adam Craig Madara, 45, snuck into the woman's upstairs apartment on Aug. 29 around 8:30 p.m. when she walked downstairs to her father's apartment to get dinner, charges state. According to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar: ...
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
