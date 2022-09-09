Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles Win Defensive Struggle Against Bears, Remain Undefeated
Southern Door tallied only one touchdown Sept. 9, but that was enough scoring for the Eagles to record a 6-0 Packerland Conference home victory over the Bonduel Bears. After a scoreless first half, Southern Door found paydirt in the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Drew Daoust to Jack Peterson.
Door County Pulse
Greisen, Weisses Honored for Sportsmanship
The co-winners of the Steve Schmelzer Sportsmanship Award for the Door County Pickleball Club are Ron Greisen of Sturgeon Bay and Mark and Patty Weisse of Sister Bay. Honorable-mention awards went to Vicky Gulan, Margaret Gerard and Bill Reifsnyder. The award recognizes those who receive the most nominations from their...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Matthew J. Vigliocco
Matthew J. Vigliocco, age 84, of Ellison Bay, Wisconsin died peacefully in Minooka, IL surrounded by family on September 7, 2022. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jan (Reeves) Vigliocco and loving daughters Cindy (Eric) Lutz and Nancy (Jeff) Hanley. Adoring grandchildren Molly (John) Erminio, Zachary (Sara) Hanley, Betsy (Matt) Wojciechowski, and Alexandra (Kyle) Wilson. Great-grandchildren Luca, Evan, and Wes Erminio, Annaliese and Eli Hanley and Cullen Wojciechowski. His dear sister, Florence (late Harvey) Lynn also survives.
Door County Pulse
Celebrating All Things Fall
Break out the hoodies, and whip up the pumpkin-spice lattes – it’s fall, baby! Well, close enough. Although the autumnal equinox won’t take place until Sept. 22 at 8:03 pm, the peninsula is gearing up to celebrate the harvest season. Here’s the rundown on where you can get your fill of all things fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas C. Petersen
Thomas C. Petersen, aged 79 years of Sister Bay, died early Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay where he and his wife Annie had recently made their home. He was born in Chicago on February 12, 1943 to thelate Norman and Dorothea (Schults) Petersen. Following...
Door County Pulse
YMCA Names Interim CEO
Steve Harty, a 38-year-veteran of the YMCA, will serve as the Door County YMCA’s interim CEO. Harty retired in December of 2018 after 20 years as the President/CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “Steve’s reputation as a great collaborative leader and his ability to create a welcoming culture...
Door County Pulse
Another Splash at the Shipyard: Fincantieri expanding again
Some of the finest work completed by craftspeople at one of Door County’s largest businesses takes place inside the yard’s oldest manufacturing building. That will no longer be the case 11 months from now, however, when Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) anticipates completing a new structure to replace the Sturgeon Bay shipyard’s outside machine shop and the inside machine shop that’s almost a century old.
Door County Pulse
Write On Names New Executive Director
Door County’s home for storytellers has a new executive director. Write On, Door County has selected Al DeGenova to lead the organization during the next phase of its evolution. DeGenova is a writer, poet, teacher and marketing professional from the Chicago area. He has written four books, founded After...
RELATED PEOPLE
Door County Pulse
Door County YMCA Breaks Ground for Building Addition
It was a bright, sunny morning Tuesday when the Door County YMCA held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 16,300-square-foot addition being built on the Sturgeon Bay facility’s northeast corner. One of the program’s speakers, Tom Beerntsen, co-chair of the YMCA’s capital campaign committee, said around $9.8 million has been...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jennifer J. Baudhuin
Jennifer Jay “Jenny” Baudhuin, 63, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Thea (Peterson) Overbeck. On October 20, 1984, Jenny married Steven Baudhuin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Charles “Chuck” William Tencate
Charles “Chuck” William Tencate, 75, of Ellison Bay, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born February 19, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois, son of the late Lambert Harry and Ethel Kristine (Lindquist) Tencate. After graduating from Oak Park and River Forest High School with the Class of 1965, Chuck continued his education at Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained his master’s degree. Chuck owned and operated Bay Shore Metal for 25 years until his retirement. He was united in marriage with Lana Jean Green on June 28, 1975 at Central Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois. Since Chuck was a young boy, his dream was to eventually live in Door County full-time, a dream that came true for he and Lana in 1999. Chuck was a member of Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church, Sigma Pi Fraternity, and a past-President of the Sister Bay Lions Club. Chuck’s passion was barbecuing. He participated in the 1983 Ribfest Chicago and placed in the top six, earning a spot and invitation to Memphis in May International Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
Door County Pulse
New Rip Current Warning System Posted at Whitefish Dunes
Over Labor Day weekend, a child got caught in the rip current at Whitefish Dunes State Park and appeared to be going under. That’s how the message came in to dispatch, according to Door County Emergency Services director Aaron LeClair. The accident involved a child and four adults, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: Debating the Price of Preservation in Sister Bay, Gills Rock
Sister Bay residents are fighting to preserve the old village hall, while Liberty Grove makes plans to remove old fishing shacks from its new public waterfront. Myles Dannhausen Jr. and Andrew Kleidon discuss how the two communities are thinking about the price of preserving history. Plus, a look at the new issue of Door County Living magazine, which includes a look back at Door County through images from 1974, before the boom.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Allen E. Kolberg
Allen E. Kolberg, 75 years of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 peacefully in the arms of his dear wife and family, four short months after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born January 26, 1947, in Milwaukee the son of the late Erwin and...
Door County Pulse
Songwriting Legend Gordon Lightfoot Performs at DCA
It’s not uncommon for Door Community Auditorium (DCA) to welcome songwriting legends to its stage. What isn’t all that common is when there’s a connection between the musician’s work and the community – in this instance, the ties between Lightfoot’s well-known song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and the Sturgeon Bay community.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marie Carol (Chaudoir) Walters
Marie Carol Walters (nee Chaudoir), 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Meet Local Children’s Authors
Authors Julie House and Kimber Leewood will chat with book lovers and sign their books Sept. 17 during Sturgeon Bay’s Harvest Fest. Downtown’s 3rd Avenue will be closed to vehicles, and vendors will be lining the street. House and Leewood will sign books in the booth in front of Novel Bay Booksellers, 44 N. 3rd Ave.
Door County Pulse
EHHS Annual Meeting and Dinner
Egg Harbor Historical Society’s (EHHS) annual meeting – with a dinner and program – will be held Sept. 28. A pizza buffet, fruit and veggie plates, and beverages will be served at 6 pm; the meeting will start at 6:30 pm; and Myles Dannhausen Jr. will present “The Chateau Hutter” at 7 pm.
Door County Pulse
WRA Responsibilities Reassigned to City for Three Projects
The City of Sturgeon Bay is taking over the responsibilities for projects that were previously under the jurisdiction of the city’s Waterfront Redevelopment Authority (WRA). The Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved three motions Sept. 6 to reassign the WRA’s interests in the Stone Harbor Resort, Bridgeport Resort and Harbor Club Marina development agreements to the city and to quitclaim any related property interests to the city.
Door County Pulse
DDC Seeks Input for Tourism Strategy Plan
Destination Door County is requesting stakeholder and community input that will help the county’s tourism marketing and management organization prioritize their strategic plan for 2023 and beyond. The organization is seeking input from a wide variety of stakeholders in the community including partners, business owners, innkeepers, community business associations,...
Comments / 0