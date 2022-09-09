Charles “Chuck” William Tencate, 75, of Ellison Bay, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born February 19, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois, son of the late Lambert Harry and Ethel Kristine (Lindquist) Tencate. After graduating from Oak Park and River Forest High School with the Class of 1965, Chuck continued his education at Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained his master’s degree. Chuck owned and operated Bay Shore Metal for 25 years until his retirement. He was united in marriage with Lana Jean Green on June 28, 1975 at Central Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois. Since Chuck was a young boy, his dream was to eventually live in Door County full-time, a dream that came true for he and Lana in 1999. Chuck was a member of Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church, Sigma Pi Fraternity, and a past-President of the Sister Bay Lions Club. Chuck’s passion was barbecuing. He participated in the 1983 Ribfest Chicago and placed in the top six, earning a spot and invitation to Memphis in May International Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

