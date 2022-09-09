ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott woman involved in Broome County attack at former Vestal Hills CC pleads guilty

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 7 days ago
An Endicott woman facing two felony charges in connection with a Binghamton-area bow and arrow attack in July has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Savannah Perry, 21, was originally charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy for her role in the shooting of 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa, of Oliver Street in Binghamton, at the former Vestal Hills Country Club, 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton.

Perry pleaded guilty this week in Broome County Court to a lesser felony charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies found Vannavongsa in a parking lot at around 3 a.m. July 26 with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest, the Broome County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies also learned two other people left the area in a van prior to their arrival.

New York State Police subsequently located the van and took Perry and Carson Vanco, 21, also of Endicott, into custody.

An investigation determined Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store stolen property, including firearms, investigators said.

Police say all three suspects knew each other, and investigators believe when their relationship began to deteriorate, Vanco and Perry conspired together to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him.

The bow used to shoot Vannavongsa was located and seized during a search of the former country club property, which closed in 2013.

Vanco, who was initially charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, pleaded guilty in late August to one felony count of first-degree attempted assault.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley will sentence Perry on Dec. 8. She faces six months in jail and five years probation for her guilty plea.

Vanco will be sentenced by Cawley on Nov. 29 and faces a maximum of eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Vannavongsa was charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

His case is still pending in Broome County Court.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray.

