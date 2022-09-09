I'm guessing this story didn't get national outrage because the victim didn't fit the media narrative of unarmed black men getting shot....hmmm
Any person that is murdered by a police officer wrongfully should cause all citizens to raise an uproar!!!! Black white yellow green...If the nation stood as one these things would not happen everyday..But when people divide the enemy will conquer
They were called for wellness check being told he had mental illness and was suicidal. And the cops went there the garage opens and backs out, the boy has no gun and is suicidal, and instead he kills him, why. There was no cause for that. You could have just stopped it and help him, not kill him. Now the cops are not going to be indicted for killing him. That’s not right. It seems that police are not getting what mental illness is and how to approach it. This was a wellness call. Not a call to have come over and kill him. Something has to change, cops are using guns too much for force, when it’s mental health or suicide, they are not thinking straight and making poor decisions.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
