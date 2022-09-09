Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Here’s why waiting for the M2 Max MacBook Pro might not be worth it
A performance-driven MacBook Pro update is rumored to launch within the next couple of months. We’ll almost certainly get the MacBook Pro M2 Pro/Max announced before the end of the year. But if you’re in desperate need of a new MacBook Pro soon, you might be left with a...
Digital Trends
The next big thing in science is already in your pocket
Supercomputers are an essential part of modern science. By crunching numbers and performing calculations that would take eons for us humans to complete by ourselves, they help us do things that would otherwise be impossible, like predicting hurricane flight paths, simulating nuclear disasters, or modeling how experimental drugs might effect human cells. But that computing power comes at a price — literally. Supercomputer-dependent research is notoriously expensive. It’s not uncommon for research institutions to pay upward of $1,000 for a single hour of supercomputer use, and sometimes more, depending on the hardware that’s required.
Digital Trends
Asus’ new 2-in-1 is powered by ARM and costs only $600
Asus has announced a very interesting new 2-in-1 in its commercial laptop line, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. What’s so interesting about it? Well, it’s the first in the line to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip and is being sold for only $600. The portfolio laptop...
Digital Trends
Everything announced at the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward
Over the summer, Ubisoft opted to individually showcase Skull & Bones and place Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in a Nintendo Direct Mini, so it skipped out on holding its own dedicated showcase. Today, the French game publisher revived the Ubisoft Forward showcase series brand for a new presentation highlighting Ubisoft’s upcoming titles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
We may have just seen the Meta Quest Pro, and it looks super sleek
Meta is expected to launch a “Meta Quest Pro” VR set sometime this year, and the first images of this mythical device may have just surfaced online. The Verge reported on a prototype of the top-secret headset left behind in a hotel room and subsequently discovered by Facebook Gaming personality Ramiro Cardenas, aka Zectariuz Gaming.
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed is going to feudal Japan, China, and beyond in 3 new games
Ubisoft devoted an entire stream segment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise at Ubisoft Forward 2022. The block saw the announcement of four projects coming from the series, including a mobile game, a new mainline title, an experience hub, and another flagship game coming alongside the rest. The largest of...
Digital Trends
Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today
Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
Digital Trends
Amazon’s cheapest Kindle finally supports USB-C and dark mode
Amazon’s Kindle is getting even better this week with a new model that introduces a new display, a more compact design, and support for USB-C. It’s nothing that’ll replace your Kindle Oasis, but if you want a Kindle while spending as little as possible, there’s a lot to like with the new baseline option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7
This year’s Apple Watch Series 8 and last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 are strikingly similar, both offering a vast array of fitness and functionality that far exceed any competing smartwatch brand currently available. The biggest distinctions between the Watch 7 and Watch 8 are some high-end health and safety features that Apple has added to the newest model.
NFL・
Digital Trends
HP is having a surprise sale on gaming monitors today
If you’re looking for some of the best gaming monitors, HP tends to have a lot of great monitors that go under the radar. Right now, you can grab a pretty excellent monitor from HP during its surprise sale on gaming monitors and save quite a bit of dough. There are a lot of monitors available in a range of budgets and sizes, so let’s take a look at some of the best ones.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i review: glass on top, quality underneath
“The Lenovo Slim 9i is fast, incredibly well-built, gorgeous, and sports a spectacular 4K+ OLED display.”. I’d forgive you if you haven’t heard of the Lenovo Slim 9i. Among Lenovo’s many lines and sub-brands of laptops, the name hardly stands out. Contents. You can get a good...
Digital Trends
Apple’s Ceramic Shield may change your mind about an iPhone 14 screen protector
Just how much do you need a screen protector on your new iPhone 14? Screen protectors are like cases — we don’t always want to buy and use them but feel we should protect our investment from harm. But with that comes the expense, the awkwardness of fitting the things, and sometimes a change in the feel of the glass under our finger.
Comments / 0