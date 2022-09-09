ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Teacher fired for telling Texas students to call pedophiles ‘Minor Attracted Persons’

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A high school teacher who appeared to defend pedophilia to her students has been fired by her Texas school board, according to media reports.

In a recording uploaded to TikTok , Franklin High School teacher Amber Parker is heard urging her students to call pedophiles “Minor Attracted Persons.” Parker taught English at the El Paso school, KFOX reported.

“Don’t judge people just because they want to have sex with 5-year-olds,” Parker is heard saying in the recording.

The El Paso Independent School District’s board of trustees unanimously voted to fire Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the El Paso Times.

Board trustee Daniel Call initially said, citing a district spokesperson, that the teacher’s comments were taken out of context . Instead, Parker was “ pretending to advocate a position she didn’t actually believe in (in) order to challenge the students in preparation for them reading the book ‘The Crucible,’” Call said.

But in an interview with KFOX after the vote, the board trustee said “there were more things that the public may not know about that was included on the closed findings.”

Parker told the El Paso Times she was “ not legally allowed to comment ” on the situation. She can appeal the board’s decision , KFOX reported.

Her husband, Jason Parker, commented on Call’s Facebook post and referred to his wife as an “innocent woman.”

“It is both scary and disturbing that that an edited 18 second clip could destroy a 30-year career when taken completely out of context,” Jason Parker said. “She is exemplary as a teacher and truly cares about the students. Needless to say we have spent many sleepless nights because of this cruel release to social media of the 18 seconds.”

