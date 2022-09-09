ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dry and sunny for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, nice-feeling air remains today behind last night’s cold front. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the low 70s overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis

If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list. The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
NOLA.com

Another banana split party pulls fans to American Legion Post in Covington

The American Legion Post 16 in Covington recently held their second annual Great American Banana Split Celebration at post headquarters. The event featured two sittings, and included special guest of honor Maj. James Robinson, a WWII and Korean War veteran who is celebrating his 101st birthday this month. Along with door prizes, guests enjoyed the event’s signature banana split with toppings of their choice. In addition, the club collected nonperishable food donations for the Northshore Food Bank. The post is selling raffle tickets for a Ruger Precision Rifle, with a drawing to be held on Nov. 11. The post has a very popular military museum within the hall, and groups are welcome to schedule a tour of the facility. The contact number for Post 16 is (985) 892-0677.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
bizneworleans.com

6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
COVINGTON, LA

