The American Legion Post 16 in Covington recently held their second annual Great American Banana Split Celebration at post headquarters. The event featured two sittings, and included special guest of honor Maj. James Robinson, a WWII and Korean War veteran who is celebrating his 101st birthday this month. Along with door prizes, guests enjoyed the event’s signature banana split with toppings of their choice. In addition, the club collected nonperishable food donations for the Northshore Food Bank. The post is selling raffle tickets for a Ruger Precision Rifle, with a drawing to be held on Nov. 11. The post has a very popular military museum within the hall, and groups are welcome to schedule a tour of the facility. The contact number for Post 16 is (985) 892-0677.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO