an17.com
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
WDSU
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
theadvocate.com
Land that housed Dax on Verot sold for $3.75 million to this New Orleans company
The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a large tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road, land records show. Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed...
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
Eater
Members-Only Dinner Club Set to Take Over Top New Orleans Restaurants
A members-only dinner club that lets diners get up close and personal with chefs at top restaurants is expanding to New Orleans this fall, set to take over hotspots like Mister Mao, Addis Nola, and Tava. Tasting Collective is a private dining club — currently operating in a dozen U.S....
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is refusing to reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in travel expenses, including on first-class or business-class flights.
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
fox8live.com
Dry and sunny for a few days
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, nice-feeling air remains today behind last night’s cold front. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the low 70s overnight.
The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis
If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list. The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
NOLA.com
Another banana split party pulls fans to American Legion Post in Covington
The American Legion Post 16 in Covington recently held their second annual Great American Banana Split Celebration at post headquarters. The event featured two sittings, and included special guest of honor Maj. James Robinson, a WWII and Korean War veteran who is celebrating his 101st birthday this month. Along with door prizes, guests enjoyed the event’s signature banana split with toppings of their choice. In addition, the club collected nonperishable food donations for the Northshore Food Bank. The post is selling raffle tickets for a Ruger Precision Rifle, with a drawing to be held on Nov. 11. The post has a very popular military museum within the hall, and groups are welcome to schedule a tour of the facility. The contact number for Post 16 is (985) 892-0677.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
fox8live.com
‘It looks like a swamp!’: Unfinished road work making life harder some N.O. East residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On nearly every block across the Greater New Orleans areas, roadwork signs can be found. But for one New Orleans East neighborhood, the roadwork is causing a swampy issue as people wait for construction to begin. “It looks like a swamp,” said one resident, who didn’t...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
bizneworleans.com
6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board
COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
