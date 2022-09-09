DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
07-08-13-24-25-29
(seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
Play 3 Day
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
Play 3 Night
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
Play 4 Day
0-1-0-8
(zero, one, zero, eight)
Play 4 Night
1-5-2-4
(one, five, two, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
Comments / 0