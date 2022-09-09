ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

WEAR

UWF ranks top 10 in public institutions south regional ranking list

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. News & World Report released it's college rankings Monday morning and the University of West Florida was ranked in the top 10 public institutions in the region. Since the opening of the school in the fall of 1967, UWF has grown to a comprehensive regional university...
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Argos dominate Bearcats in road win

Willie Jordan set a school record for an interception return and the University of West Florida offense also continued to roll in a 49-10 win over Southwest Baptist Saturday night in Missouri. Jordan ran a pick back 99 yards for a score while seventh-ranked UWF racked up 400 yards of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

University of West Florida receives national recognition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. "These […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Post-Searchlight

Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run

Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. "I...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WEAR

Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

13 children injured in Florida school bus crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know

UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show "Reality Check" at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bringing relief to 'food deserts' in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It's a big help for […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

