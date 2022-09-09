Read full article on original website
UWF ranks top 10 in public institutions south regional ranking list
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. News & World Report released it's college rankings Monday morning and the University of West Florida was ranked in the top 10 public institutions in the region. Since the opening of the school in the fall of 1967, UWF has grown to a comprehensive regional university...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Argos dominate Bearcats in road win
Willie Jordan set a school record for an interception return and the University of West Florida offense also continued to roll in a 49-10 win over Southwest Baptist Saturday night in Missouri. Jordan ran a pick back 99 yards for a score while seventh-ranked UWF racked up 400 yards of...
University of West Florida receives national recognition
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. “These […]
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
Fort Morgan visitor raising awareness after severely breaking leg in hole at beach
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Georgia woman who broke her leg while visiting the beach in Fort Morgan hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of uncovered holes in the sand. Sally Dixon said she traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, to Baldwin County on August 21, 2022 for a...
What can you do with this old Arena? One Alabama city facing massive question
Few arenas left standing can rival the Mobile Civic Center’s history of hosting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Elvis Presley serenaded the venue throughout the 1970s. A picture of Elvis from the 1975 show serves on one of his albums. The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Monkees,...
Female Orange Beach students feeling discriminated against over dress code
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, we told you some female students in Orange Beach felt singled out during discussions about the school dress code. That issue was front and center at Thursday’s school board meeting. The girls told us that female juniors and seniors were asked...
Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
Mother in Tate HS Homecoming scandal pleads no contest to 1 charge, 3 others dropped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tate High School student's mother who was accused of illegally accessing and using student information to help her daughter win homecoming queen plead no contest to using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and had her three other charges dropped Thursday. The mother, Laura...
American Legion post members pay their respects remembering 9/11
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks shook our nation. Channel 3 witnessed a local ceremony Sunday that didn't just remembering 9/11, but also displayed how important it is to continue to show the younger generation our resilience following that day. Pensacola's American Legion...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
13 children injured in Florida school bus crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know
UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show “Reality Check” at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to […]
Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo helps feed Escambia County students in need
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo is helping to feed students who are going hungry in Escambia County. The Backpack Project was created by some maintenance workers in the Escambia County school district who saw that some students are going hungry on weekends when they don't have school lunches.
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to receive help from Florida National Guard
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's new reaction Monday to the deployment of Florida National Guard to prisons across the state. The Florida Department of Corrections asked governor Ron DeSantis to sign the executive order to help with their shortage of corrections officers. The state will pay for it with...
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
